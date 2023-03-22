Petaluma’s Los Gu’achis celebrate 15 years together

:Los Gu’achis is a Petaluma quartet known for performing at Dine and Donate benefits at Don Pancho’s, usually raising money for local elementary schools.

For 15 years now, they have regularly joined together to play the instrumental music of Mexico, the Southwest and early California. During the pandemic shutdowns, they routinely played concerts for neighbors, at a safe distance from each other and their grateful audiences, in the driveway of a member’s house.

This weekend, on Saturday March 25 from 5-7 p.m., Los Gu’achis will be performing a free concert at the Community Cabaret at the Church of the Oaks, 160 W. Sierra Ave., in Cotati.

“The two-hour concert will feature almost our entire repertoire,” said guitarist Chris Samson, one of the musicians in the band (and the former editor of the Argus-Courier), “plus some narration about the history and origins of the music.” In addition to Samson, the musicians are Barbara Arhon on violin, Steve Della Maggiora on the accordion and Stephen Tamborski on the mandolin.

The group invites the public to come out and enjoy their music. Learn more at losguachis.com.