Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman helps launch 'Fun Home’ at hip new venue in Santa Rosa

Lucas Sherman, whose work as a musician and music director has graced the stage of nearly every major theater in Sonoma County, just added a brand new venue to his long list.

The California, on Seventh Street in downtown Santa Rosa, opened its doors this weekend, with Sherman as the orchestra conductor and keyboardist for the exciting new space’s first theatrical production: the Tony-winning musical “Fun Home,“ based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Produced by Left Edge Theatre — which officially moves from Luther Burbank Center to the California with this show — "Fun Home” features three actors playing Bechdel at three different ages in her life — sometimes all on stage at once — and was written by Lisa Kron with music by Jeanine Tesori (“Caroline, or Change,” “Shrek the Musical”).

It’s a contemporary, timely show that— based on the pre-opening night preview’s enthusiastic reception from just under 100 Sonoma County theater-makers — could become a word-of-mouth hit between now and the end of its run on Sept. 18.

“This is a great space,” said Sherman on the night of the preview. “It’s really acoustically alive. So from a musician’s perspective, it’s an exciting place to work, and I think non-musicals are going to work really well too because sound travels really well here.”

Plus, the orchestra “pit” is actually in a loft above the stage.

“That’s cool, too,” he said with an exuberant smile.

The California was clearly designed by the Left Edge folks to be as hip and happening as possible. Employing what the company’s founder Argo Thomson calls an “open concept” design, the interior features a bar in the same room as the stage and a choice between traditional chairs near the stage or high cocktail tables/stools at the rear. The programs handed out at the box office — also right there in the room — are the size of some restaurants’ large paper place-mats (with the cast names printed on one side and a drink-and-snack menu on the other), the restrooms are all-gender (with a choice of stalls or enclosed toilets, and shared hand-washing areas) and the catchy slogan of the place is “Drink, Eat, Play, Repeat,” as evidenced by the T-shirts worn by the staff and emblazoned with those words.

Truly, this is a venue unlike any of other theatrical performance space in the county. It's a classy, sweetly-organized fusion of some minimalist '90s-era South of Market theater space and a cool nightclub/cabaret vibe.

In addition to plays on the weekends, the venues schedule will soon include Sunday Night Comedy (beginning Oct. 2 with a show featuring the Argus-Courier’s own Oliver Graves), Blue Mondays (hosted by the local band the Blues Defenders), Tuesday Twang (weekly American and folk concerts sponsored by KRSH radio) and Wednesday Weirdness, a curated weekly variety series featuring vaudeville, burlesque and solo shows.

Information on The California and Left Edge Theatre’s “Fun Home” can be found in detail at CalTheatre.com