Petaluma’s LumaCon! goes virtual (again)

Whenever a comic book superhero is faced with a problem, they generally tend to get creative. Whether dealing with an invasion of aliens called in by a petulant god-villain or having their secret identity revealed by a tech-bro disguised as a inter-dimensional warrior, the hero always finds a way to save the world — even if that means turning back time or reordering the fundamental rules of the universe.

That’s more-or-less what the organizers of Petaluma’s annual LumaCon! comic art convention for youth have pulled off (twice in a row now), as they must once again figure out how to throw a big party without actually bringing people together in one place. Much like Spiderman changing the rules so he can team up with himself (and his other self) to battle a cabal of sand, lizard and octopus people, LumaCon will be breaking itself up into two different parts this year, each with its own unique identity. The first part, taking place this Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is an all virtual showcase of panels and games and activities, while the other part is a large, in-person get-together to be held at the Petaluma Fairgrounds in April.

In a news release sent out shortly after large public gatherings were banned by the county for 30 days, Kat Gore of the Sonoma County Library said, "The event was previously scheduled to occur in-person, but in response to city and county health guidance, all in-person LumaCon events have been rescheduled to April 30 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. This allows LumaCon! Online to grow and expand in the virtual world.“

Details on what, exactly, will take place in April have not yet been revealed. One can assume, however, that the popular Artist Gallery and the mind-bending cos-play costume contest will be part of it. As for the events planned for the “virtual world” this weekend, information is a bit more concrete. The main events are a trio of pre-taped video presentations featuring panel discussions with young local artists and cos-play participants, and an in interview with a genuine monster-making master sculptor.

Some of the creators of “For the Love of Comics” will be talking about how they did it at this year’s virtual LumaCon! (COURTESY OF LUMACON)

The first of the panels offers a chance to meet the creators of "For the Love of Comics," and anthology of comic strips drawn by young artists from around Sonoma County. Following last year's LumaCon, a special workshop was organized by Petaluma artist Gio Benedetti, who invited local kid artists to team up to develop a massive assemblage of comic stories in different styles. Dozens of teenagers from across Sonoma County ended up participating in the workshop.

Those tuning in this weekend will hear the artists talk about the process of creating the book, which was officially released in November 2021. Taped in December, the discussion was a reunion, of sorts, as many of those original artists reassembled to talk about their own individual work and the process of creating the anthology, and to describe why they are drawn to the comic art form.

The second streaming event is an interview with artist Robert E. Barnes, character and creature concept designer, sculptor, and model maker. Known for his work on “Star Wars” and with 2k Games, Barnes will be interviewed by local educator Mike Watt, otherwise known as Towelman.

A Star Wars storm trooper stopped to play with legos at Lumacon, the third annual Youth Comic Convention in 2017. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

The third video panel is with members of Endor Base, the local chapter of The Rebel Legion, an international “Star Wars” costuming organization made up of crafty fans who create their own costumes from out of the Star Wars mythos. The Rebel Legion has been participating in Lumacon for several years, and for 2022, they will be doing an online question-and-answer session.

In addition, there will be online game-playing sessions and other activities. Some of these events require pre-registration, while others will be available to view throughout the event. To view or participate, visit Lumacon.com on Saturday.