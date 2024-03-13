Petaluma’s Magic Shop art gallery asks, ‘What is Love?’

For three months, an innovative art show will evolve, grow and deepen with the contributions of each gallery visitor
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 13, 2024, 1:00PM

Broken hearts.

It’s the first thing that visitors see when they step into the inner gallery at Petaluma’s Magic Shop Studios.

Dozens and dozens of broken hearts.

On the floor against the far wall is a vivid splattering of jagged splinters, white shards and fractured pieces, all scattered under a floating display of punctured and perforated ceramic hearts, suspended on sutures of golden wire, hovering in mid-air as they cast ghostly shadows against a bare white wall. The piece is titled “Map of the Human Heart.”

This is just one element of “What is Love?” an evolving, interactive installation inspired by Avery Camp’s book of the same name. The exhibit, which runs through May 4, also features The Kissing Booth, a red-curtained corner of the gallery where visitors are encouraged to seclude themselves ‒ solo or otherwise ‒ and use a variety of writing and drawing implements to express their feelings about love on the wall, bathroom graffiti-style. There is also a small portable camera, with which participants can capture photos of themselves in action, whether its drawing on the wall, illustrating their emotions with a facial expression or, obviously enough, kissing. To the right of the broken hearts is a desk and chair, with an old-fashioned Coronet electric typewriter, and a scroll of brown paper stretching up to the ceiling. Inspired visitors are invited to take a seat and add their own answers to the question, “What is Love?” contributing their creative voices to a growing document that will eventually incorporate hundreds of sentences and stanzas into one long, community-created poem.

“Love,” reads one line, “is exposing a piece of your heart to another.”

“Love is something that begins verysmall and slowlygrows until you have it all around you,” states another, playfully poetic line.

Some are thoughtful and philosophical: “Love means flow and friction and forgiveness.”

Others are deeply confessional: “I’m in love right now and if I could I would marry him today.”

Leaning in to read these fortune-cookie love poems is as entertaining as it is moving and sometimes overpowering. In addition to the hearts, the kissing booth and the typewriter, there is a listening station where you can don headphones to hear some of Camp’s original interviews, and a wall display featuring pages from the book.

“The whole project started with hearing Avery talk about her book one evening,” said Jennifer Tatum, the founder of Magic Shop studios and a primary visionary of the ‘What is Love?’ exhibit. Avery Camp, Tatum explained, is a friend of her niece, who was DJing for an event at the studio last May. “We went out for a bite to eat afterwards, and Avery started talking about this book of interviews she’d put together. She was so enthusiastic, with such light and excitement in her eyes, I invited her to come and be a guest artist here.”

Camp, who is now 22, put the book together when she was 19.

“The idea for ‘What is love?’ came from a string of curiosities about how other people feel and interpret emotions,” said Camp, quoting from the preface to her book. “At the time, I was going through my first big change in a relationship, and it made me question how others feel love, and what it means to them. Being so curious about the topic, I decided to venture out and begin collecting interviews ‒ and accompanying portraits ‒ about possibly one of the most vulnerable topics.”

Once begun, she soon found a rhythm, boldly approaching strangers to ask for an interview.

“Sometimes, people would look at me, flinch, and walk very fast in the opposite direction,” Camp acknowledged. “Others were completely engaged and excited about the questions I was asking. A lot of people would laugh and mention how intimate it was.”

After some experimentation with her interview style, Camp soon established a routine of asking three short questions: “What does love mean to you?” “How would you explain love to someone who never knew what it was?” “Have you ever been in love?”

“After I finished asking my questions, I would take their portrait,” Camp said, adding that her quest for answers about love has ultimately only inspired more questions. “I have come to only one conclusion,” she said.“Everyone feels a variation of love, but we all perceive them differently.“

After inviting Camp to be a guest artist, Tatum continued to ponder what form that artistry might take.

“Then, last October, we had our regular Magic Shop Studios meeting, and I started thinking, ‘What if we did a whole interactive exhibit around the concept of ‘What is Love?’ with the book as the impetus?” Tatum said. “So I put it to the group and they all said ‘Great, let’s go.’”

Tatum explained that part of the inspiration for the interactivity of "What is Love?“ exhibit was an immersive Yoko Ono installation she encountered at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

“The piece is called ‘Mend,’” Tatum said. “It’s an interactive piece where people sit around a white table, on which there’s a pile of broken teacups. The group at the table is invited to mend the teacups in any way they can.” There is tape and glue and other things available. During the process, participants have conversations and momentarily become an extended community. “So I started wondering, ‘How do we bring something like this to the Magic Shop, creating something that invites the community in to participate, creating our own community over a three month period of time?’ I liked the idea that over the course of the exhibit, the show would change and grow with each new visitor.”

Tatum immediately envisioned three or four elements to the show, including the notion of a sculptural display of ceramic hearts, an obvious key image to build the exhibit around. Created by a team including Tatum, Camp, Nat Saia and Sarah Rodebaugh, the effort began with a series of community heart-making events.

Following a prototype developed by Tatum and Camp in the studio, ceramic hearts were sculpted by pressing clay into shape over rounded rocks and other objects that would create a concave shape.

“On that first night, we started thinking, ‘What about including entry and exit wounds to the hearts?’” recalled Tatum. “Places where love and emotion and the impact of life comes in and out of our hearts, because love goes in and out and through our hearts all of our lives.”

Throughout the next part of the process, creating the hearts with the community, some of the ceramic pieces were broken, of course. Ultimately, the glazed and fired hearts, some cracked and incomplete, were assembled into one large art piece.

“Those hearts, whether whole or broken, were then woven back together, each and every heart connected to another heart,” Tatum said. “It speaks to how we are not isolated, we all feel similar emotions and similar pain and similar hopes in our lives. No matter how broken we might feel sometimes, we can reach out and mend ourselves together with our community, the people we love, and who loves us, who are close at hand. THat’s really what this whole installation is all about.”

