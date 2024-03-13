Broken hearts.

It’s the first thing that visitors see when they step into the inner gallery at Petaluma’s Magic Shop Studios.

Dozens and dozens of broken hearts.

On the floor against the far wall is a vivid splattering of jagged splinters, white shards and fractured pieces, all scattered under a floating display of punctured and perforated ceramic hearts, suspended on sutures of golden wire, hovering in mid-air as they cast ghostly shadows against a bare white wall. The piece is titled “Map of the Human Heart.”

This is just one element of “What is Love?” an evolving, interactive installation inspired by Avery Camp’s book of the same name. The exhibit, which runs through May 4, also features The Kissing Booth, a red-curtained corner of the gallery where visitors are encouraged to seclude themselves ‒ solo or otherwise ‒ and use a variety of writing and drawing implements to express their feelings about love on the wall, bathroom graffiti-style. There is also a small portable camera, with which participants can capture photos of themselves in action, whether its drawing on the wall, illustrating their emotions with a facial expression or, obviously enough, kissing. To the right of the broken hearts is a desk and chair, with an old-fashioned Coronet electric typewriter, and a scroll of brown paper stretching up to the ceiling. Inspired visitors are invited to take a seat and add their own answers to the question, “What is Love?” contributing their creative voices to a growing document that will eventually incorporate hundreds of sentences and stanzas into one long, community-created poem.

“Love,” reads one line, “is exposing a piece of your heart to another.”

“Love is something that begins verysmall and slowlygrows until you have it all around you,” states another, playfully poetic line.

Some are thoughtful and philosophical: “Love means flow and friction and forgiveness.”

Others are deeply confessional: “I’m in love right now and if I could I would marry him today.”

Leaning in to read these fortune-cookie love poems is as entertaining as it is moving and sometimes overpowering. In addition to the hearts, the kissing booth and the typewriter, there is a listening station where you can don headphones to hear some of Camp’s original interviews, and a wall display featuring pages from the book.

“The whole project started with hearing Avery talk about her book one evening,” said Jennifer Tatum, the founder of Magic Shop studios and a primary visionary of the ‘What is Love?’ exhibit. Avery Camp, Tatum explained, is a friend of her niece, who was DJing for an event at the studio last May. “We went out for a bite to eat afterwards, and Avery started talking about this book of interviews she’d put together. She was so enthusiastic, with such light and excitement in her eyes, I invited her to come and be a guest artist here.”

Camp, who is now 22, put the book together when she was 19.

“The idea for ‘What is love?’ came from a string of curiosities about how other people feel and interpret emotions,” said Camp, quoting from the preface to her book. “At the time, I was going through my first big change in a relationship, and it made me question how others feel love, and what it means to them. Being so curious about the topic, I decided to venture out and begin collecting interviews ‒ and accompanying portraits ‒ about possibly one of the most vulnerable topics.”

Once begun, she soon found a rhythm, boldly approaching strangers to ask for an interview.

“Sometimes, people would look at me, flinch, and walk very fast in the opposite direction,” Camp acknowledged. “Others were completely engaged and excited about the questions I was asking. A lot of people would laugh and mention how intimate it was.”

After some experimentation with her interview style, Camp soon established a routine of asking three short questions: “What does love mean to you?” “How would you explain love to someone who never knew what it was?” “Have you ever been in love?”

“After I finished asking my questions, I would take their portrait,” Camp said, adding that her quest for answers about love has ultimately only inspired more questions. “I have come to only one conclusion,” she said.“Everyone feels a variation of love, but we all perceive them differently.“

After inviting Camp to be a guest artist, Tatum continued to ponder what form that artistry might take.

“Then, last October, we had our regular Magic Shop Studios meeting, and I started thinking, ‘What if we did a whole interactive exhibit around the concept of ‘What is Love?’ with the book as the impetus?” Tatum said. “So I put it to the group and they all said ‘Great, let’s go.’”