Petaluma’s Maxwell Ennis heads to Morocco

Back in March of 2020, as the world was shutting down at the beginning of the global pandemic that would bring much of the world to a standstill of over a year-and-a-half, the Peace Corps suspended its global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 fulltime volunteers from over 60 countries across the globe.

Now that the organization is resuming its mission help promote a better understanding between Americans other around the world, Petaluma’s Maxwell Ennis is among the first wave of volunteers to return to service, in his case to Morocco. Ennis is a graduate of Bard College Berlin,w here he earned a bachelor’s degree in arts and aesthetics. In Morocco he will serve in the youth in development sector.

It is important to remember that while many Americans are trying to return to pre-COVID-19 activities, much of the world has not been vaccinated yet.

“The world is at a critical juncture,” Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn recently announced. “The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come. Peace Corps volunteers returning to Morocco will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

Each current Peace Corps volunteer cohort is made up of a combination of first-time volunteers and those who were evacuated in early 2020. After a three-month training period, the volunteers will join host communities focusing on economic development, agriculture, education, health, the environment and youth in development. All of these focus areas will incorporate COVID-19 “response and recovery” work.

After such a long break, the Peace Corps is now actively recruiting volunteers for international service in 48 specific countries which have requested the help of Peace Corps workers. Volunteers are already back to work in 23 countries, as the Peace Corps closely monitors the constantly changing COVID-19 trends in all the places its volunteers are working.

Interested people can apply for Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.