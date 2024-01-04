Petaluma’s Monthly Mend: sew much fun

When : The second Tuesday of every month, 6-8 p.m. The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 9.

There’s an old saying, “A stitch in time saves nine.” It refers to the practice of mending a small tear in cloth before it becomes larger and requires more stitches and dates back to the days when clothing needed to last as long as possible. In these faster days, when clothes are readily available, the concept has faded. But with the growing awareness that inexpensive clothing doesn’t last long and ends up in already overflowing landfills, there are those who feel it’s a good time to return to mending as a way to make much-loved clothing last.

And that’s where Lily Hourigan’s new/old idea of a mending and sewing circle comes in.

Hourigan, 25, hosts The Monthly Mend, a group that began meeting in November on the second Tuesday of the month at Slough City Studios on Petaluma Boulevard South. This month, they’ll meet Jan. 9. The group is open to all and offers a relaxed environment and a chance to meet like-minded stitchers. There’s a $15 suggested donation, but no one is turned away.

The building itself is intriguing, a rambling collective of art studios, part of the area between the Boulevard South and the river, which is currently undergoing a welcome renaissance. Although the building has been around a while, Slough City Studios is young. Owners Ani and Bonnie Bonani opened their doors in May of 2023. The walls are covered in colorful artworks, much of it from those who have their studios there.

Let’s take a peek at a recent meeting.

The earliest arrivals are Hourigan and her mother, Susie Butler. They move around briskly, setting up tables and chairs, prepping the tea kettle and laying out supplies and reference materials for use if needed.

“I was inspired,” Hourigan said, “by seeing other people doing it online. I had a huge pile of all these things I wanted to mend, and thought it would be a great group activity.”

Such gatherings are not just about things being mended, Hourigan pointed out, but are also about getting together and building connection.

“There are a lot of groups popping up,” said Hourigan. “Most of my inspiration was that need for community that people felt during COVID-19. We’re learning about materials and clothing, where everything is coming from and being made. I think it’s important to value what we have, instead of buying new. A lot of our culture about making and fixing has been lost because of overproduction, and I think there’s a resurgence to find some of the things we have almost lost.”

As for the Monthly Mend, she noted, “We’re not here to teach you (to sew) from the very beginning, but to help, give tips and guidance. It’s not a sewing class where we help you hold a needle or do the work for you.”

Books are available to study, including “Mend and Patch: a Handbook to Repairing Clothing,” “Stitch Dictionary,” “Denim Revolution” and an embroidery stitch guide. There’s also an ironing board, mending yarn and thread, embroidery thread, scissors, measuring tape, all sizes and shapes of needles and an embroidery hoop.

Something Hourigan emphasizes is visual mending.

“A lot of people don’t want mending to show,” she said, but pointed out that another way of looking at it is similar to the philosophical Japanese art of kintsugi. The word translates to “golden joinery” in which broken pottery is repaired by mending the areas of breakage with a lacquer that’s dusted or misted with powdered gold, silver or platinum. As a philosophy, kintsugi treats breakage and repair as part of the object’s history, honoring the repair rather than attempting to disguise it.

This is also the focus of sashiko, she said. Sashiko is a Japanese stitching style of even geometric patterns that mend at the same time as they create a decorative effect.

“I’m here for backup,” Butler said. Having not always been a sewer, Butler said she relishes the monthly meetings. “Just to be here with young people, in this vibrant art space and with people stopping by, it’s a great way to be part of this community.”

For this meeting, she’s working on a jacket that “needs help.”

Other attendees include Sueann Bettison Sher, Brianna Bautista and Laurence Yang. Sher’s brought a much-loved, well-worn pair of black and white striped cotton leggings. Bautista is technically not mending, but sewing a decorative patch onto a jacket, while Yang is carefully resizing a jacket.

Conversation wanders pleasantly from an explanation of pinking shears ‒ “Pinking a fabric limits its ability to fray,” Butler said ‒ to clothing in the Middle Ages to different needle sizes. It’s a calm, congenial, friendly time. Sher is struggling with the leggings and Yang suggests that perhaps darning might be an option.

Not only is mending and stitching a quiet, peaceful activity but, Hourigan pointed out, working on it in a group helps with motivation.

“It can be hard to motivate on your own,” she said. “It may be just sitting and stitching, but it takes what could be boring, or dreaded drudgery, and turns it into a friendly social occasion, making it both fun and constructive.”

“Because,” Sher says to general laughter, “the problem with the clothing you wear is, it does wear out.”