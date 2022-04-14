Petaluma’s new Artaluma gets into the flow

Information and reservation : To reserve a place for the Artaluma Grand Opening ceremony, or to get information about the center’s offerings, visit Artaluma.com .

Artaluma, a new multi-disciplinary creativity gym and art center in Petaluma that quietly opened its doors in January, will finally host its official grand opening and open house Saturday, April 30.

Designed as a downtown destination spot where people can go on an artistic learning adventure together, the center will offer arts-based classes and workshops, plus salons, retreats and camps for adults, kids and families. The grand opening will be a chance for owner Elizabeth McKoy to share her deeply personal vision for the future of Artaluma.

“Families can explore the space and get their hands into what I’m doing,” she said recently, offering a description of what the day will hold for those who drop by.

The opening ceremony will include a happy hour with wine and appetizers, with dancing to live music by the bands SoloRio and Burning Bush. McKoy will give a presentation about what Artaluma will be offering to the community. Mayor Teresa Barrett will be on hand, as well as some of the community partners that Artaluma will be working with. Due to limited space, those hoping to attend the ceremony must register in advance.

McKoy, an actress, singer, painter and teacher, has served as an arts administrator, a theater director and an artistic director. In 2007, she founded the acclaimed Berkeley Playhouse, its home being the historic Julia Morgan Theater. She has shown a devotion to supporting artistic learning of all kinds and creating relationships in the process of making art.

Having recently relocated with her family to Petaluma, McKoy decided to create Artaluma to encourage personal growth through artistic expression. One of the first offerings were dance lessons, which she often leads herself, using simple choreography and clear directions, through which participants are encouraged to be creative.

Among her goals for Artaluma is to give people who believe they are not creative a chance to learn they actually are.

“So much of the research says that adults need play and imagination in order to have mental health,” McKoy said. “One of the things I say is that this should feel like kindergarten for adults.”

Presently, McKoy is teaching most of the classes but that won’t be forever. She’s seeking out like-minded teachers for storytelling, art and dance classes.

“My goal,” she said, “is to have world dance classes here, like Latin and Afro-Cuban.”

McKoy is particularly interested in cultivating relationships and helping people grow over time, encouraging those who come by to check the center out will attend at least a couple of times in order to get a feeling for what is possible.

“When you’re doing the process of making art, theater, dance music and visual art, you get into that flow stage,” she said. “Then so many things are released because you’re not stressed out, because you’re not in that anxious place.” She describes what happens at Artaluma as “not art therapy,” though she allows that it is therapeutic.

Much of the activities there are also intentionally joyful, such as her family dance-jam classes, where entire families dance together.

“It’s such a beautiful experience,” McKoy said.

Eventually, taking place about once a month, Artaluma will host small, informal salons where creative people can share what they love about what they do, perhaps along with a demonstration. McKoy said that she will be bringing in people doing all sorts of creative work to share what brings their own creative process to life. Eventually, she hopes to host weekend retreats for adults.

In addition to Artaluma’s large room — with a grand piano for holding dance classes in the front — there is an area set up for digital storytelling. A large outdoor patio space can also be used for classes. McKoy said that if COVID-19 restrictions hit again, she’s thrilled to have this flexible outdoor area to utilize. She will eventually have a space in the front with art supplies and artisan pieces for sale. And of course, a growing lineup of classes and other offerings.

“We have a lot going on,” she said with a laugh.

Among the programs McKoy hopes to borrow from her work at the Berkeley Playhouse is an experience called RIFFS. It’s a show choir for kids in grades three through eight, featuring plenty of singing, dancing and poetry.

Said McKoy, “It’s one of the most successful and beautiful things I’ve ever been a part of.”