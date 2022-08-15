Petaluma’s own goth comic/columnist competing in month-long comedy contest

For 46 years, the annual San Francisco International Comedy Competition has delivered to the world some of the greatest stand-up comics to grace the stage. Past participants include Robin Williams (who came in second place in 1976), Dana Carvey, Marsha Warfield, Ellen Degenerea, Sinbad, Will Durst, Johnny Steele, Kevin Pollack, Ron Schneider, Rick Reynolds and Augie Smith.

After years of applying to no avail, with a near-miss as an unused “alternate” in 2021, Petaluma’s Oliver Graves — who writes the award-winning “Oliver’s World” column for the Argus-Courier — will be on of 32 comics from around the country to compete in the month-long 2022 contest. Graves, whose stage persona as a dry, self-doubting, death-obsessed goth earned the unanimous approval of the judges on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2018, will compete in the first preliminary round, delivering a five-minute set of jokes alongside 16 others over the course of four nights beginning Thursday, September 1 at The Battery in San Francisco. After that, those 16 comics will duke it out verbally at the Orinda Theater on Sept. 2, the Marin Showcase Theater in San Rafael on Sept. 3 and Club Fox in Redwood City on Sept. 4. Another 16 comics will battle it out around the Bay Area the following week in the second preliminary round, and the top five comedians from each group will then enter the semifinals. That means another four nights, including Saturday, Sept. 17 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, from which five comics will be selected to enter a final four nights of finals.

Eventually, there will be one comic declared the 2022 winner. Will that be Oliver Graves, or perhaps the laugh-tournament’s one other Sonoma County comic, Rohnert Park’s Josh Argyle? We will have to wait a month to find out. Until then, Graves, who will be writing about the experience in his next “Oliver’s World” column, welcomes any local folks who want to cheer him on at his preliminary round appearance in Marin, and hopefully at the semifinals in Santa Rosa two weeks later.

Congrats Oliver, and knock ‘em dead for us.