Petaluma’s Past: 100 years ago, the Jazz Age met the Dry Age

Skip Sommer

The year was 1922, 100 years ago, and the Roaring Twenties were going strong. Jazz music was a big hot item, though a few were calling it, “A disruptive dissonance.” Big names of those times were Louie Armstrong, Fats Waller, Duke Ellington and Al Hirt. Jazz had been born from “Ragtime,”and it was proving a major cultural influence world-wide.

But “The Jazz Age” coincided with the implementation of U.S. Prohibition, which the French were calling “America’s little experiment.” Here, the unpopular go-dry idea wwas ere widely hated, and illegal booze-selling “Speakeasies” had sprung up everywhere.

Jazz music was fitting right in.

Prohibition, encoded by the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, took effect in 1919 and soon it had closed bars, taverns, resorts and saloons from coast to coast, making it illegal to “manufacture, sell or distribute alcoholic beverages.” Then, the Volsted Act added the words “or consume” to that law. It was theorized that Prohibition would alleviate “poverty, drunkenness, immoral sex, violence and accidents,” and, although President Woodrow Wilson quickly vetoed it, his veto was overridden by Congress.

The ’20s quickly became a rebellious era of drinking, smoking and new female independence, with women working in both blue and white collar jobs. Bobbed hair and short dresses were all the rage and new sexual freedoms, including advances in contraception, were unambiguously in practice. Our Argus editor Homer Wood humorously opined, “Women have succeeded in justifying their short skirts on grounds of logic and art.“ The times also included the new household magics of washing machines, dryers, refrigerators and vacuum cleaners. Americans wanted to celebrate after “The Great War,” and that wild party lasted up into the Crash of 1929.

In 1922, Sonoma County was ranked as the 8th largest agricultural producer of any in the State, with hops, grapes, prunes, apples, dairy and poultry leading the way, and we still bragged the existence of over 250 wineries. Our City Council promised that we would be getting “electric street lights” that winter, and Congress had just okayed $50,000 for the improvement of Petaluma Creek.

In July, however, The Press-Democrat announced that 17 bar, saloon and resort owners had been arrested for the selling of liquor, and the locations included a very popular Petaluma landmark, The Mercantile Grill, at 157 Main. Our Police Chief Flohr had called it a “hell-Hole,” but he also admitted, “It had been Petaluma‘s finest saloon in the old days.” He next called the Del Monte Saloon at Washington and Main “an open scandal” as his raid shut that one down too. The Chief confidently stated then, “About all the bootleg joints here have now been shut down.”

The ever-wonderful Volpi’s had yet to open then, by the way.

Interestingly, over 240 gallons of that seized booze were stored in the basement of our City Hall, to protect it. Yeah, right.

In 1922, Sonoma County had over 256 small family vineyards and backyard presses, and there was an attempt to find “alternate uses” for raisins, grapes, grape juice and grape syrup. But our county had resisted that move and enforcement became rough, with “illegal wineries as plentiful as dairies.” Just that October, over 400,000 gallons of liquor were seized in Santa Rosa.

There were, of course, medicinal purposes for alcohol — along with sacramental wines, which could legally be produced — and you could fill a prescription for legal booze at your local drug store. Someone had to make that medicine, right? Interestingly, Petaluma’s then vacant Lachman & Jacobi Winery building, where CVS Pharmacy is now on E. Washington Street, burned down that October with no clue as to the fire source.

The loss was covered by insurance.

