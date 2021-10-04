Petaluma’s Past: Doing ‘the Twist’ while the world teetered on the brink

Skip Sommer, the Petaluma Historian.

Once again — most recently in a bestselling book about the waning days of the last presidency — there is talk of nuclear war, and how close we may have once again come.

Will this never end?

Well, here is another story about how we almost fell into that fateful abyss, until an incredible U.S. President, John Kennedy, negotiated a way out of it through shrewd diplomacy and tough sanctions.

It was 59 years ago, in 1962, that “The Cold War” was ratcheting up, as the U.S and the USSR bragged of their capabilities of destroying each other. This utter destruction, each party loudly promoted, would take only a matter of minutes to carry out.

The winds of war were definitely swirling as the first U.S. involvement in Vietnam, “Operation Chopper,“ began with the transportation of South Vietnamese troops to fight against the Viet Cong near Saigon. At the same time, in preparation for an eminent war in Europe, the Communist East German government completed the building of the Berlin Wall, simultaneously instituting a military draft.

The USSR and the U.S. conducted many nuclear tests in ‘61 and ‘62 and both countries also launched several space-probe rockets those years. Then, in early October, our U-2 spy flights brought proof of Soviet missile silos being installed in Cuba.

Ominously and immediately, our Petaluma Board of Education began building atomic fall-out shelters in our school basements. President Kennedy quickly initiated a naval blockade of the island nation of Cuba and began crucial talks with Khruschev.

Finally, on Oct. 28, both sides came together. We promised to not invade Cuba, Soviet missiles were removed and a permanent Hot Line (which still exists) was established between Moscow and the White House. The U.S. also agreed to remove its own missiles from Turkey, a concession that remained secret for decades.

The episode had been an extremely close call, as our own military forces had been placed on a 15-minute ‘DEFCON- 2’ ALERT.

All the world wasn’t trembling in ‘62, however, even as the future of humanity teetered on the brink. At the very same time, Americans were embracing the new dance “The Twist,“ introduced by Chubby Checker. Old-time movie dancer Irene Castle dubbed it “very ugly,” the Catholic Church banned it as “inappropriate” and our Argus-Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes observed, “Some doctors say The Twist is dangerous to knee, hip and back.”

Bill allowed that, even though local “real estate salesmen, truck drivers and ranchers” were doing it, he wasn’t about to try it.

In other show business news of ‘62, the famed circus act, The Flying Wallendas, suffered a high-wire pyramid collapse during a performance in Detroit, Michigan. Falling three stories to the arena floor, two of the family were killed and another paralyzed. The following day, two surviving family members walked the same high wire in the tent, telling the Press, “The show must go on.”

One of the movies playing then at The State Theater, here in Petaluma, was “Twinkle and Shine,” starring Jack Lemmon, Doris Day and Ernie Kovacs. Tragically, Kovacs was killed that same spring in a car accident while returning from a party given for Milton Berle. Kovacs’ wife, Singer Edie Adams, had returned home earlier, in a separate car.

That year, the average U.S. income was $5,556, the average new house cost $12,600, 90% of American homes had a TV and Petaluma eggs were 32 cents a dozen. In Los Angeles, a young singing group named The Beatles auditioned unsuccessfully for Decca Records, possibly turned down because they didn’t have Ringo Starr on drums as yet.

(‘Beatles?“ I thought at the time. ”Weird name. Probably won’t make it.“)

Some other notable names in the news that year, were John Glenn, Dick Van Dyke, Willie Mays, John Steinbeck, Bob Dylan, Rachel Carson and Nelson Mandela. In sports, the Bing Crosby Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach was snowed-out, for the only time ever. Popular San Francisco golfer Ken Venturi was in contention to win, as a new kid named Jack Nicklaus, finished in 50th place.

Meanwhile, a hotly debated item in Petaluma, was whether to eliminate all parking on E. Washington Street.

Grocer Lamar Lauritzen stated he would fight the ban, saying, “They would run me out of business.” Ned Davis, manager of our Chamber of Commerce, was for the ban, while Washington Street lumberman John Cavanagh angrily asked, “Whose brainchild is this?” Our mayor Everett Matzen, however, felt that it was an important move “for the city to progress“

The ordinance eventually passed, and all new shops and offices on E. Washington Street henceforth installed their own off-street parking.

Here’s one last interesting Cold War idea, from Petaluman Ed Mannion’s Argus-Courier column. It was his push to get the then 150-year-old Russian Fort Ross registered as a National Historic Landmark.

“Wouldn’t it be good for Soviet/American relations?“ Ed asked.

Ed was also trying to get approval for a new library to replace the Carnegie Library (now the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum), at 4th and B streets. The idea was approved by our City Council on Jan. 20, 1962, but it was to take another 14 years for the new library to happen on, wait for it, East Washington Street.

With off-street parking.

But no fallout shelters were needed.

Good progress, I suggest.

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma’s Past” runs the first week of every month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum and Heritage Homes. You can contact him at SkipSommer31@gmail.com.