The Titanic, shortly before launching its first and only voyage. (Wikipedia)

The submersible vessel named Titan was designed to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan now sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet (490 meters) and 111 years of history. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

Titanic's enormous propellers, with some of her crew. (Wikipedia)

Mrs. John Jacob Astor, who survived to testify at the inquest. (Wikipedia)

Isador and Ida Straus, who perished on the Titanic. (Wikipedia)

Fur Baron John Jacob Astor, who died on the Titanic. (Wikipedia)

Benjamin Guggenheim, another notable figure who died on the Titanic. (Wikipedia)

Skip Sommer

April 15 was the 111th anniversary of the sinking of the huge steamship Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. Many hundreds of articles, scripts, books and movies have been written about this tragedy, including local news reports of how Petalumans reacted to the great ship’s destruction. With the recent news about OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible tragedy, in which five more victims have perished at the site of the Titanic’s wreck at the Ocean‘s floor, it seems a good time to revisit the historic event.

The luxury liner Titanic hit the giant ice floe in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 14, 1912, in the middle of the night. Almost all of the passengers were asleep and the ship sank in two-and-a-half hours at approximately 2 A.M.on the 15th.

More than 1,500 souls were lost in the sea.

One should consider the times in which this tragedy occurred. Seeing an automobile on Petaluma streets was still unusual then, and most of those cars were owned by the wealthy. Henry Ford’s “Model T” was in its third year of production as Ford’s goal was to “put America on wheels.” But in 1912, the automobile was still laboriously started with a crank, as the electric starter was not invented until later that year.

The big news of the year (other than the Titanic) was that New Mexico and Arizona had just been admitted to the Union as the 47th and 48th States, and Alaska was made a U.S. Territory. Woodrow Wilson was President and Theodore Roosevelt had announced that he would run again for the presidency with a new political gang called The Bull Moose Party.

Other important names of 1912 were magician Harry Houdini, singer Al Jolsen, movie maker Mack Sennett and baseball great Ty Cobb. In Russia, a young unknown had become Editor of the Communist newspaper Pravda. His name was Joseph Stalin. And in California, The Beverly Hills Hotel was opened and the first running of San Francisco’s “Bay to Breakers Race was held in January of that year.

Just five weeks prior to the Titanic tragedy, explorer Roald Amundsen had carefully dodged hundreds of ice floes to reach the South Pole. One would think the captain of the ship and the manager of The White Star line that owned it would have had icebergs at the forefront of their minds when the Titanic was launched.

Never before in history had a ship so huge, so powerful and so luxurious been constructed. She was 882 feet long and 92 feet in beam. She had a double-bottomed hull with watertight compartments that could be closed remotely. It was broadcast widely across the world that the great new SS Titanic was “Unsinkable!”

And, the world was in awe.

Britain’s White Star Steamship Lines was, at the time, in fierce competition with that country’s Cunard Lines and Cunard’s big vessels, the Mauritania and Lusitania. (Lusitania was sunk in 1915 by a German U-Boat, an event that precipitated bringing America into World War I).

But Titanic’s ownership and its captain were determined that she would break all speed records on that maiden trip. She was traveling at a then incredible 25 miles per hour when she hit an immovable object. Subsequently, White Star Lines was to be accused of gross negligence and attempts to cover up the disaster in issuing false wireless reports to the press, which explains why so many newspapers got the details wrong at first.

The Petaluma Daily Courier on April 15, 1912, headlined, “Titanic reported safe. Women and children rescued!” It continued, “The great liner, badly damaged by collision with an iceberg, is crawling slowly toward Halifax Nova Scotia. Passengers taken aboard other vessels.”

The world press, you see, had been grossly misled by White Star, which could not believe the reports from the sea and had deliberately changed them.

Among the passengers listed by the Courier were such well-known names as the John Jacob Astors, the Guggenheims, the Dodges (autos), the Isador Straus’ (owners of Macy’s) and the Vanderbilts – all of them first-class passengers, of course.