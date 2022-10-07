Petaluma’s Past: How Petalumans of 1865 reacted to Lincoln’s death

Skip Sommer

In these years of political nastiness, this writer found it interesting to travel back to the 1860s and view that great Republican President Abraham Lincoln, in the high-turmoil times of post-Civil War reconstruction. Petaluma and Santa Rosa were on opposite sides of many issues then, and a great deal of local farmyard vitriol was “out there.”

Lincoln, who was avidly anti-slavery, had proposed taking a moderate position with the soon-to-be-defeated Southern States, following the end of the civil war. He hoped to bring the South back into the Union as soon as was possible. This approach, however, was not overly popular due to the highly emotional attitudes of the times, with widely differing opinions on everyone’s lips.

The anti-slavery Republicans wanted the country to reconstruct itself into one grand Union, while the post-war Southern Democrats still remained rebellious.

That attitude was not just in the southern states.

Petaluma had largely supported Lincoln and the Union, while Santa Rosa – which had been mostly settled by Southerners – was strongly anti-Lincoln and pro-slavery. The Santa Rosa Democrat had loftily declared in ‘65, “The South will continue to fight to the last. They will show us, they are unconquerable.”

Even here in Petaluma, one Democrat functionary had said, “We deem it impossible that the Republican Party can reunite and restore the Union of Southern States, and the attempt of The Sonoma County Central Committee to propose Union Democracy is a bad political trick.”

In the South, the 1865 “Southern Plan” for enslaved people who’d been freed including language affording Black Americans less than a second-class citizenship and the Northern States were outraged over it. But Lincoln had urged caution, wary that the Border States were being pressed too hard, and could change their minds and bolt from his proposed Union.

In the war devastated South, farms were torn apart, animal stock had been killed and train rails and bridges were gone. The entire Southern economy had to be rebuilt, most of the young men there were dead and the Black people who made up much of the region’s labor force had been given their freedom, leaving massive confusion, anger and turmoil.

Seeing the difficult reconstruction road ahead, Lincoln, once again, advised treading very carefully on the ‘slavery issue’ and, when his overly ambitious General Fremont, arbitrarily confiscated Southern property and emancipated some slaves, Lincoln thought those sudden moves dangerous and ordered Fremont to stop. When the General refused that order, Lincoln fired him on the spot.

The situation was volatile, and that tragic April of 1865 brought these issues sharply into focus. On April 9, secessionist general Robert E. Lee had surrendered his Southern army to Ulysses S. Grant and, just days later, President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by Southerner John Wilkes Booth. Our Petaluma Journal & Argus, a Republican newspaper, opined, “We know the men who would do murder here. They are all Democrats!”

Santa Rosa didn’t take that lightly.

Lincoln’s death was much mourned in Petaluma. Shops were closed, black crepe hung everywhere, flags were at half-mast. A funeral parade was scheduled for the next day with an empty hearse, a riderless horse, pallbearers and a military band. The sermon was given by our own Professor E.S. Lippett in Walnut Park. The Journal & Argus headline proclaimed, “Petaluma in Mourning.” Church bells tolled and every half-hour, from sunrise to sunset, a cannon was sounded.

“Never before have we witnessed so widespread and unutterable sorrow,” said our Argus editor. Of course, there were those who held other views.

In Santa Rosa, as in San Francisco, several arrests were made of “men rejoicing over the assassination.” In response, all five offices of San Francisco’s “secession newspapers” were thoroughly trashed by uncontrolled mobs.

That idea soon caught fire here in Petaluma, which had indeed gone to war. A war-time letter from California Governor Downey to Petaluman Francis Lippitt had advised, “With the recent requisitions of the war department upon the State of California for five additional regiments, you are appointed Colonel.”

That happened after Mr. Lippitt had organized said units. Military pay, with rations and clothing, was then $15 a month for privates, $17 for corporals and $16 for musicians. (Musicians kept up the morale, you see).

According to local legend, after the Santa Rosa Democrat intimated that Lincoln’s assassination may have been a “good event,” Petaluma armed troops gathered to invade Santa Rosa, with plans to burn down the newspaper office there. They supposedly rode their horses as far north as The Washoe House Stage Stop on Stony Point Road. But, the ride had been dusty and rough and the militia paused for a beer. The hot blood was cooled for the moment, and although this event has forever been labeled “The Battle of Washoe House,” it was said that our lads never did make it to Santa Rosa. (My good friend, historian John Sheehy, thinks all this didn’t actually happen, but it’s such a good story it has survived the times).

It would be decades, before the U.S. Civil War animosity faded away in our country and here in our County, as Southern reconstruction was almost as tough as the war itself had been. Amazingly, that turmoil took place here too, even though we were so far from the actual hand-to-hand-fighting in the South. This writer sincerely hopes, that kind of civil unrest is behind us.

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes, and the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg. His column can be read the first Friday of every month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.