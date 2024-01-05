Petaluma’s Past: June and July, 1914: the month-and-a-half that shook the world

Skip Sommer

We are much alarmed, at this time, by the violence of the Israel-Hamas war and in the Ukraine, as well. However, take a look at what was happening in the months of July and August of 1914, as our entire planet shook with fears of the deadly beginning of a World War.The crisis had begun upon the assassination, 109 years ago, of Austria’s Archduke Ferdinand. It soon came to be known as “The July Crisis,” and it started what would be forever (and incorrectly) called “The War To End All Wars.”

Here are some significant dates.

Aug. 1 ‒ Germany declared war on Russia.

Aug. 3 ‒ Germany declared war on France.

Aug. 4 ‒ Britain declared war on Germany.

Aug. 5 ‒ Germany declared war on Belgium.

Aug. 12 ‒ Britain declared war upon Austro-Hungary.

Aug. 23 ‒ Japan declared war upon Germany, and Italy went to war against Austro-Hungary on August 31.

The U.S. tried desperately to keep out of the war, but, finally, joined the allies in 1917.

So, why did the Archduke’s assassination cause that terrible result? Well, Ferdinand was heir-apparent to the Austrian Empire and he wanted to combine all Slavic lands for mutual strength and safety from Serbian violence. And, eventually, during said process, over 1,000 Serbian businesses and homes were destroyed. Russia then sided with the Serbians, which brought Germany in to declare war on them.

France and Britain entered the turmoil then, because of their “Triple-Entente Treaty,” which was a mutual aid pact between Britain, France and Russia.

It all soon became pandemonium.

Our Petaluma Argus on July 27, 1914, headlined, “War is certain and all Europe is in the throes of a great disturbance!” The article noted that military reserves had been ordered up in France and it was said the Russian Czar had long been promoting a break with Germany, because that country had moved troops to the Russian border. On August 1, it was declared that “War exists between Germany versus Russia and France.” Then France ordered a complete mobilization for support of Russia.

Two days later, Britain started mobilization as well.

Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm was openly bragging that “Germany is prepared to fight the whole world!” Then, on August 4, U.S. President Wilson (attempting to stay neutral) informed Europe he would welcome the idea of “helping to act in the interest of peace.”

Meanwhile here in the local angle of Sonoma County news, meat and sugar prices had begun to soar because of groceries going overseas.

By August 12, The Argus noted that, as strength for the first line of war, the Germans have over “1,000,000 soldiers and 6,000 pieces of artillery ready for use.” They further opined that any French onslaught would be “the bloodiest of modern times, as much of the fighting was to be brutal hand-to-hand!”

On August 24, Our Argus headlined, “THE GREATEST BATTLE IN HISTORY IN PROGRESS!” as the French and English forces were holding back the entire German Army around Belgium and, the editorial continued, “Casualties are appalling. Fighting is everywhere!”

Interestingly, here in Petaluma, it was politically noted on August 29 that “Local Germans Do Good Work.” And such local names as Schluckebier Hardware, Sohuler Cigar Shop, U.S. Bakery and Fritz Rothaus were lauded for raising dollars for our U.S. Red Cross.

That month in Petaluma, one could buy a dozen eggs for .27 cents. Tomasini’s Hardware could sell you a John Deere Manure Spreader (if you really needed one), and Raymond Bros. Clothing got into the mood of the times by advertising: “War declared on ladies hats, wash denims, and Ratines. We are opening fire on prices!”

Life was almost normal here.

WWI officially ended on November 11, 1918, and sadly, over the following 105 years, we’ve come to know that the major conflict had definitely not been the war to end all wars. One has to wonder if some version of war is here to stay.

Can’t we just get along somehow?

