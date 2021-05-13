Petaluma’s Past: McKinley assassination at stormy center of 1901

California in 1901, with a population of 1.5 million, was growing as an industrial and agricultural power. The population of Sonoma County was just 38,480, the planting of hops as a crop was just getting started here, and Petalumans were all a-buzz about a new invention folks were calling “The Vacuum Cleaner.” And Petaluma ladies were snapping up the following item at our Hale’s Good Goods Store: “Thompson’s Glove-Fitting Corset. In either black or drab. $1.”

The major news of ‘01 was the tragic assassination of U.S. President William McKinley. On Sept. 6, 1901, at a meet-and-greet at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, the 58-year-old President was shot twice in the upper abdomen by the self-acknowledged anarchist Leon Czolgosz, who was immediately arrested at the the fair’s Temple of Music, the scene of the shooting.

McKinley, who was not instantly killed, was rushed to the hospital, but they were unable to find one of the two .32 caliber bullets within his abdomen.

“He lies at the point of death,” lamented our Petaluma Morning Courier.

And indeed, he died seven days later of blood poisoning, which had led to gangrene. McKinley was the third U.S. president to be assassinated, following Abraham Lincoln in 1865 and James Garfield in 1881. As we now know, there would tragically be one more — John F. Kennedy in 1963. There were also several close-calls with assassination — both Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Ronald Reagan.

With no time wasted, Czolgosz was electrocuted Oct. 9, 1901, and the country cheered the event.

President McKinley, only in the fourth month of his second term, had been a Republican. Petaluma’s Republican Morning Courier, with D.W. Ravenscroft as editor, was very critical of the Democratic Hearst Newspaper chain for what he called the paper’s “vituperative, false and malicious attacks upon Mr. McKinley.”

William McKinley was seceded by his vigorous Vice-President, Teddy Roosevelt, whom just 11 years later, would survive his own assassin’s attack. “T.R.” ran the nation for nearly eight years and in a 2000 C-Span survey American historians added him to the elite list of America’s Top 10 Presidents.

1901 was also the year that the first U.S. Stock Market crash occurred. It was labeled “The Panic Of 1901,” and was the result of a chaotic financial struggle to take control of the Northern Pacific Railroad by several of “The Great Financiers,” including Andrew Carnegie, Rockefeller and others. This resulted in a “most spectacular day ever” on May 9, as the market dropped precipitously and many investors lost everything. Early on though, our Daily Argus had mistakenly forecast that, “The late flurry among the Wall Street speculators has had no influence on the business of the country.“

A bit too hopeful, I’m afraid.

Queen Victoria of England died that year too, at age 89. She had led the British Empire for over 63 years. Our Argus Editor Olmsted, observed, “She was one of the world’s greatest and noblest rulers.“ Her son, Edward the VII (“Bertie”), assumed the throne soon thereafter.

He turned out to be not so “great,” however.

On the good-news-side, the Boxer Rebellion in China finally ended that year. The anti-Imperial and anti-Christian movement, was led by a large Chinese secret society called the Militia United in Righteousness — dubbed the Boxers by the western world for many adherents’ devotion to martial arts, or “Chinese Boxing.” The uprising started in 1899 and over the next two years resulted in the deaths of several thousand priests, missionaries, nuns and converts. Fighting against them were eight allied nations, including France, England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Russia and the U.S.

Also, in the military news of ‘01, the Platt Amendment was passed by Congress, calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Cuba following the end of the Spanish-American War, which had begun in 1898 upon the sinking of the U.S. Battleship Maine in Havana. The Platt amendment later resulted in the U.S. occupation of Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, an issue still unsettled today.

Our Morning Courier observed, in response to this news, “We are anxious to have all the benefit from Cuba trade. We will help Cuba, by helping ourselves.”

And in Petaluma, the Petaluma real estate firm Dinwiddie & Brainerd was running an adverstisement: “$850 will buy you 6 large lots in desirable East Petaluma. These lots front on Washington and Edith Sts. and are within 2 blocks of the Silk Mill and the Shoe Factory. Great bargains!”

Somebody clearly made the big bucks on that deal. Today, that property is the site of the Whole Foods Shopping Center.

