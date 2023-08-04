Petaluma’s Past: Nato and the eventful year of 1949

Skip Sommer

NATO is back in world news at the moment, so let’s take a look at its early days.

In January of 1949, 73 years ago, Harry Truman was sworn in as President, following the death, in office, of Franklin Roosevelt. The Soviets lifted the Berlin Blockade in May of that year and, in August, the North Atlantic Trade Organization (NATO) was initiated. We were in the midst of the Cold War, as the People’s Republic of China had just been established that October.

The entire world was nervous.

That early NATO agreement was to become even more important in future years. Sweden is finally joining this year. Ukraine is now trying to get in as well, and Russia is very much against that idea. The United Nations, with 58 members originally, was just four years old in ‘49, and 12 of those first 58 nations (the U.S., Britain, France, Canada, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal and Italy) formed the NATO Alliance against Communism. (It has now grown to 30 countries).

President Truman hailed it then, as a “Milestone in history.” Those first 12 members pledged to “Aid each other in the event that one is attacked.” Our Petaluma Argus Editor, Duncan Olmsted, observed, “The Atlantic and Pacific oceans are no longer barriers. NATO is a logical extension of the Monroe Doctrine. The American people have finally accepted their position as world citizens.”

Another milestone under consideration in 1949 was the lifting of the post-war Russian blockade around Berlin. In April, the U.S., Britain and France were considering the latest Soviet terms on such a possibility. Following the Berlin blockade, the Allies had then counter-blocked the Soviet zone to stop supplies from going there, and they had also been airlifting supplies into Berlin.

That April, they broke all delivery records by flying 13,000 tons in – during ONE day! That had been the equivalent of 1,100 freight cars! The blockade situation was an uncomfortable stand-off, but by May 4, the Big 4 Powers had met and convinced Josef Stalin to agree to a new pact.

Editor Olmsted cautioned, “Today, we find ourselves living in an around-the-clock twilight of neither war, nor peace. This is no time to be half-hearted.”

Here in the good old U.S.A’s farm belts, the subject of the sale of OleoMargarine – sold in packages having been pre-colored yellow, like butter – had become a major kerfuffle. Only clear or white Oleo had ever been offered, along with small packets of yellow coloring t knead into the margerine to make it more appetizing. In April, our editor Olmsted complained, “Making Oleo the same color as butter would lead to unfair competition and be a threat to the entire dairy industry. The Oleo industry wants to sell its product by subterfuge.” And all U.S. farmers were vociferously against the yellow Oleo, too. It did become publicly merchandised however, and everyone eventually chilled-out.

Another contentious Petaluma issue in the spring of ‘49, was the discontinuance of a permanent D St. bridge-tender, in lieu of a 24 hour advance notice needed for raising and lowering said bridge. Both our Petaluma Yacht Club and Chamber of Commerce were against the suggestion because our Poultry producers – plus two major grain companies – said they would be increasing barge traffic on the river, and having to post notice each time would be “a serious handicap.”

They lost that little fight though, due to City budget cuts.

Other names in world news of ‘49 included Ginger Rogers, Chang Kai Shek, Joe Lewis, Alger Hiss, George Orwell, Billy Graham and Mary Martin. The hot song of the year was “Some Enchanted Evening,” from the Broadway show “South Pacific,” and the No. 1 television hit was “Hopalong Cassidy.”

Finally, a local editorial in the Argus observed the following.

“Consumers intend to buy automobiles, TVs and houses. Demand for refrigerators, washing machines, furniture and radios is down a little, but we are in good shape financially, if we keep our heads out of the clouds or the sand.”

In that regard: Baker’s Bargains Real Estate firm here would sell you a “8 rm. home + a 3 rm. Cottage. 1½ Ac. Plenty of water. 2 car Garage. Sandy soil. Outbuildings. $6,950. Terms.”

And, at Rippen’s Grocery at 434 E. Washington St. you could buy Three cans of Pork & Beans for .25 cents and a jar of Pickled Pig’s Feet for .33 cents – as well as that margarine that looked just like butter.

