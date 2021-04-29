Petaluma’s Past: ‘One of the most delightful regions imaginable’

Skip Sommer

Before the arrival of the Russians and the Spanish and the gold-seekers, our county offered a raw, beauteous bounty for the region’s original people.

Divided between valley and mountain, the land was bubbling-over with freshwater springs, and was rife with wild game, while the bordering ocean provided crab, shellfish and larger prey. The weather was mild, with few extremes. Ducks and geese clouded the skies, large herds of elk and deer roamed the hills, along with rabbits and squirrels and, even a few bear and mountain lion.

Petaluma Historian John Sheehy, in his excellent tome “On a River Winding Home,” envisioned this land as, “One of the most delightful flower-carpeted regions imaginable; birds singing in all directions, green trees waving on every hand, beautiful stretches of level and slightly undulating country, forming landscapes which, terminating in verdure-clad mountains, would be fit subjects for the pencil of the artist.”

The tan and black oaks and the laurel on the hills provided shade, timber and firewood, plus valuable acorns that could be ground into flour. The wood was hewn into canoes, shelters, spears and arrows. Wild berries and seeds could be boiled into medicines and syrups. Rocks from the stream and ocean-side could be chipped into mortars and pestles, spear and arrow points. The giant redwoods provided bark for roofing and tools. Mushrooms grew everywhere, as did other plants and roots, which could be dried and woven into basketry - a valuable asset for trading - sometimes enhanced by the colorful feathers of wild birds.

It was a good life.

For more than 1,000 years, the Coastal Miwok and Pomo took full advantage of nature’s larder, the land’s gift of plenty contributing to general peace between neighboring bands of hunters and gatherers, who, with no reason for fighting or war, respected each other’s boundaries. Hides of animals were fashioned into clothing, furnishings and shelter, and bones were carved into hooks, blades and fasteners. Cooking was done over a fire pit, and acorn flour became a valuable staple.

Then, in the 1700s, the Spanish entered this calm picture, followed by the Russians in the early 1800s, with the Gold Rush of 1848 not far behind.

After that, everything changed.

In the mid-1700s, the Spanish Empire, via their Mexican holding, was nervous about Russian incursions, and decided to expand their own colonial reach to include what was then called Alta California. This expansion was to be accomplished by the installation of forts (Presidios) and Missions, overseen by Franciscan friars and led, initially, by Junipero Serra in 1769. They came with agricultural supplies including maize, beans, potatoes, peanuts, pumpkins and avocados, all unknown here at the time. By 1834, General Mariano Vallejo had been granted 66,000 choice acres of Petaluma land, on which he built his vast adobe home and ran more than 6,500 sheep and 6,000 cattle, using the forced labor of Native Americans.

There is little doubt that this collision of cultures was devastating to our early indigenous population.

In 1812, Russian trappers, hunting sea otter in Alaska for their fur since their pelts were valued at $90 each, became disenchanted with the cold weather - and their own destruction of said game up there - and they moved south to Sonoma County with a force of 175 men. On the Coast, they established Fort Ross, building a sizable fort and village where they prospered, for a while.

But by 1829, the otter population on our coast had also been vastly depleted by the Russians, and they sought to sell their improved property - without any title to the land, of course. So, in 1841, the 24 structures, furniture and all inventory of Fort Ross - including lumber, tools, ammunition, wagons, a sailing schooner, 1,600 oxen, 1,700 cows, 440 horses and mules and a movable brass field cannon (then the only field cannon in California) - were all purchased by Captain John Sutter of Sacramento.

It was a bonanza, and Sutter moved most of it to Sacramento - and the Russians went home.

The sale was for $30,000, with a $4,000 down-payment. Historians still dispute whether Sutter ever handed over any more than that initial payment. But he was able, through his purchase, to vastly improve his own fort and land in Sacramento just prior to the coming Gold Rush.

Miwok and Pomo men were pushed from their lands and forced into debilitating labor, many indigenous women taken as “wives” of miners, their culture all but destroyed. By 1850, thousands of immigrants had flooded into California from all over the world. Fields were cleared, log cabins constructed and, down the line, something called “barbed wire“ would come to define new property lines.

Sonoma County’s landscape had been changed forever.

The winding Petaluma Creek soon became a magnet, and efforts to straighten its course created a navigable commercial passageway to San Francisco Bay. The best building sites in Petaluma were situated along the waterway. Game hunters Tom Bayliss, Tom Lockwood and James Singley, plus Dr. Johann Heyermann, arrived via the creek in the mid-1840s.These men lived in their boats, while building small log cabins alongside. Taking advantage of the wild game here, serviced the fast-growing community of San Francisco, down-creek and it became a good living for some.

By 1850, our landscape had begun changing to support ranching.

The population of Sonoma County was 560 that year, and Petaluma had become the nexus for shipping out the agriculture of our lands. Just two years later, the population of Sonoma County had quadrupled, most of that growth being in Petaluma.

The previous 150 years has sometimes been referred to by the academic phrase “community evolution.” Sadly, there was much suffering along the way. It wasn’t always a pretty process, that “evolution.“

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma’s Past” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Skip is an honorary life member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@arguscourier.com.