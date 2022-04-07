Petaluma’s Past: The amazing Luther Burbank

Famed Botanist Luther Burbank was born in 1849 in the State of Massachusetts. He was the 13th of 15 children. He had only attained a high school education when his Father died in 1871 and, with his small inheritance, Luther purchased a parcel of 17 acres there, near his family home. That is where he developed a tuber that came to be ever-known as the Burbank Russet Potato.

Interestingly, that potato is now, 150 years later, the most cultivated of any in the United States.

Burbank sold his East Coast land, as well as the rights to the potato for $150 ($3,800 in today’s dollars), and with the money came to California by train in 1875. Luther, by then 26 years old, had already become a skilled horticulturalist and knew well the climate differences between Eastern winters and those in California. He had zeroed-in on Santa Rosa as an ideal climate for raising plants, but he first sought to learn more about local California botanical skills in the small village of Petaluma — whose population at the time was just under 3,000 in a Sonoma County of 19,800.

The Petaluma nursery of William Howard Pepper was located then at Washington and Liberty Streets. Pepper had come to Petaluma from Yuba County in 1858 after his lumber mill there had burned down. Young Luther Burbank apprenticed with Pepper for four months in 1875. He lived in a large drafty warehouse adjoining Pepper’s 3,000-square foot hothouse, caught a vicious cold from that experience, and nearly died from it.

Later that year, Burbank moved to a job at the competing Petaluma nursery of W.H. Stratton, located at Upham Street and Bodega Avenue. Stratton had opened his nursery here in 1870 and he specialized in raising various kinds of Eucalyptus trees, imported from Australia. That was an experience very new to young Luther, who by then was living in a room on E Street in Petaluma, while he apprenticed with Stratton for about six more months.

Petaluma was really starting to get going at the time.

Working at Stratton’s, Luther could have boarded his horse at the Revere Stockyard on Main Street or bought a buggy from William Zartman on the corner of English and Howard. He could have hung out in Uncle John’s Saloon, next to Poehlman’s Market, where “iced drinks & lager” were served “in the highest style.” In fact, if he had wished to finance his future purchase of land, Burbank could have done that at the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma (Isaak Wickersham, President), where they were hotly encouraging land loans. Burbank may also have watched in envy as the Schooner Maggie Robinson sailed out from the Petaluma Wharf for San Francisco with 500 sacks of Sonoma County potatoes (not his) each and every trip.

We will never know if he did those things, but he may well have.

One should consider the times in which Burbank’s early Sonoma County experience occurred. In 1875, the U.S. was in a steep recession, banks had failed, railroads had gone broke, the stock market crashed and unemployment had hit an unbelievable 14%.

However, California land was comparatively cheap, especially as one got further north, away from San Francisco. In Santa Rosa, where Burbank purchased a plot of four acres and built a large greenhouse and experimental nursery, his small savings went a long way, as availability of tillable farm land was good. Santa Rosa’s Sonoma Democrat newspaper stated in March of 1875, “In Bennett Valley, there are 56 farms with an average of 300 acres each.” The column went on to comment that, “The recent potato rot was caused almost entirely by the heavy early rains.”

One may assume that Luther, already a renowned potato expert, had heard about this misfortune.

Over his lifetime, Burbank used various techniques of grafting and hybridization to create more than 800 new varieties of vegetables, plants and trees. At one time, he had over 3,000 experiments working on his land. Having acquired the moniker “The Plant Wizard,” he famously described Sonoma County as, “The chosen spot of all the earth, as far as nature is concerned.”

And we can agree on that.

In addition to his Russet Potato, Burbank is well known for his development of the spineless cactus for domesticated animal feed, the Santa Rosa plum and the Shasta daisy, Those last three were developed here in Sonoma County.

By the way, if you’ve ever had a French fry at a McDonald’s Restaurant, you’ve eaten a Burbank Russet potato.

Horticulturalist Luther Burbank died in 1926, in Santa Rosa at age 77, and the Petaluma Weekly Argus stated that he had been “buried in his Santa Rosa garden under the Cedar of Lebanon Tree, which he had planted many years before.”

The Press-Democrat said at the time that he had left $250,000 ($4,000,000 in today’s dollars) to his widow, his second wife Elizabeth Waters, whom he had married in 1916 when he was 67 and she was 28. His first wife, Helen Coleman, had divorced him in 1896 after just six years of marriage. He fathered no children.

The Press Democrat also mentioned that Sonoma County Board of Supervisors had adjourned in honor of his funeral. Luther Burbank had been a mountain of a man, with accomplishments too many to count, and his love of Sonoma County was widely quoted and not equaled. Along the way, he received several grants from The Carnegie Institute for his hybridization papers. One wonders now, how the great man may have handled our current three-year drought.

Skip Sommer is ah honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. He was the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg of the Year. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.