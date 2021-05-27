Petaluma’s Past: The birth and rebirth of Duncans Mills

Skip Sommer

In 1854, Scotsman Samuel M. Duncan and his brother Alexander opened a lumber business in Sonoma County. Featuring the first steam-powered saw mill here, it was located at Salt Point, on the Pacific Coast. But by late 1855, the Duncans had moved their Duncan Brothers Mill a little south to Jenner to take advantage of the Russian River for floating transport of the great redwood logs that were being harvested up stream.

But during the next 14 years in Jenner, the Duncan brothers became increasingly frustrated that each spring, the Russian River’s freshets — floods caused by seasonal snow melt — often washed away many of their giant redwood logs, as well as their finished lumber. There was little they could do to protect their investments at that location.

The answer, they decided, was to move the mill upriver.

The Duncans Mill Land and Lumber Association was the new name of their third mill, located three miles upstream in the center of what is now the village of Duncans Mills. Just inland from Jenner, the area offered the reasonably flood-safe and storm-safe spot they needed. By 1862, the village had its own telegraph office and it’s own steam boat, The Ellen Duncan, That vessel had replaced the coastal schooners previously used for transportation to San Francisco Bay, helping to sate the burgeoning city of San Francisco‘s demand for lumber.

Until 1877, the redwood logs were floated downriver for transport via ocean steamer. That’s when the North Pacific Coast Railroad, beginning in Marin County’s Sausalito, decided upon the small village for it’s northern terminus. Their narrow-gauge train line ran through Petaluma to the Duncans’ mill. To accommodate the route to the Russian River, the company built a bridge across the waterway, just below the mill.

By the late 1870s, Sam and Alex Duncan had erected what were advertised as “elegant residences commanding a lovely view” in the hills behind the village, just above their Russian River Hotel, which was described as having “accommodations for a great number of guests.” The riverside village was growing fast then, as the railroad had advertised it as “a place of resort, attracting the nimrod, as well as the gentler sex.” The trains were soon making daily trips to-and-from the San Francisco Bay. But as late as 1879, points to the north — such as Gualala, Mendocino and Fort Bragg — could still only be reached by stagecoach from the village.

In addition to the very busy mill, the town had, according to Sonoma County historical documents, “Two hotels, one store, one saloon, one meat market, one blacksmith shop, one shoe shop, one notion store and one livery & stage stable.” Samuel Duncan was Postmaster and the Duncans Mill’s Presbyterian Church was organized by Mrs. Alexander Duncan that same year. John Orr owned the saloon, as well as the main hotel. The Wells Fargo stage line was owned by the France-born Christopher DeQuienm who, as a teenager, had been a Pony Express rider and very well knew the U.S. mail business. His name was later “anglicized” to Christopher Queen and that name is still prominent within the village today.

To the south, Petaluma was also growing fast in the 1870s.

Lyman Byce had just invented his revolutionary egg incubator, and our hills were dotted with hundreds of chicken houses, many constructed of redwood from the Duncans Mill. Eggs were 30 cents a dozen then, and our First National Gold Bank was thriving, as were the Methodist-Episcopal and Catholic Churches, plus the new three-story American Hotel & Saloon, so busy it often had to turn away guests.

When the grape disease Phylloxera hit Sonoma County vineyards in 1879, many of them were wiped out for several years. However, the Petaluma Brewery was turning out over 1,000 barrels of beer a year, using 12 tons of hops to do it. Not surprisingly, our town sported 50 saloons, and that in a population of less than 3,000. Perhaps because of that, 1879 was also the year that Sonoma County’s first Women’s Christian Temperance Union was established, right here in Petaluma.

By 1879, the Duncans Mill Land and Lumber Association was cutting 30,000 board feet per day and Alex Duncan had been awarded a U.S. patent for his “log-jack device,” still in worldwide use today.

The thriving “company town” continued its success until the great earthquake of 1906 virtually wiped it off the map. Three hotels collapsed, the railroad station was totally gone, and the Russian River itself soon reclaimed many of the town’s remaining structures and land. Though some rebuilding had started soon after the quake, most of the new generation had moved elsewhere (a few to Petaluma), and the town never recovered to its 1870s prime.

The RR eventually gave up on the route, and the last train departed Duncans Mills in 1935.

The DeQuiens Hotel, the DiCarli General Store and Orr’s Saloon had miraculously survived the quake. The town’s historic reconstruction from 1971 to 1976 — funded by the Wallen, Ferreira and Casini familes — rebuilt the train station, transforming it into a museum while turning the village center into a welcoming community once again. Duncans Mills’ current population is about 165, but that does not include weekend visitors. Of the approximately 135 houses in Duncans Mills, 56 of them are now seasonal vacation abodes.

Interesting antique and gift shops, wine tasting, bed & breakfast inns, camp grounds, art galleries, and cafes have buoyed the village by the river to a new vibrancy. The Duncan brothers and their mills live on, celebrated throughout the charming village, which still retains their name — Duncans Mills, California.

Skip Sommer's "Petaluma's Past" runs every other week in the Argus-Courier.