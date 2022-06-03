Petaluma’s Past: The Carnegie cornerstone story

Skip Sommer

In 1898, the Petaluma Ladies Improvement Club started a campaign aimed at convincing famed industrialist Andrew Carnegie to contribute a monetary grant to build a new library in our town.

At the time, Petaluma had only a couple of rooms set aside in a fraternal club as a mini-library, and the ladies nudged the issue for three full years before Mr. Carnegie responded in 1901. He said he would donate the sum of $12,500 toward the library construction ($400,000 today) if the following conditions would be met.

A. A site must be donated and designated as the location of the library.

B. The City must enact an ordinance insuring the support for the library and setting aside a sum of $1,250 for its maintenance.

In response, our wonderful Addie Atwater, President of the Ladies Improvement Club, offered to sell the city a lot she owned on the northwest corner of B and Kentucky, and would do so at half of the property’s market value. It was a done deal, and the city hired the young Petaluma Architect Brainerd Jones to draw up the plans for the library. It was advertised that the 60-foot by 66-foot masonry structure would be totally “up with the times,” and would even be warmed by one of those “new hot-air heating plants.”

Finally in June of 1904, the big upcoming ceremony of laying the library cornerstone had all of Petaluma a-twitter. On Friday afternoon, June 10, the bulky cornerstone of our long awaited library was to be set in place, to great celebration. R.W. Ravenscroft, the editor of our Petaluma Courier, stated, “All the stores and places of business will be closed. Visitors will come from every town in the state. A big time is anticipated. Mr. Carnegie’s gift to the city will give Petaluma one of the prettiest library buildings in the state.”

A parade — moving from the corner of Washington and Main streets down to B Street and then west a block to the future library lot — was going to start at noon that day, Mayor Veale was to give the first address and ceremoniously present the trowel to E.S. Lippitt. A special three-coach railroad train came down from Santa Rosa, bearing spectators. The new Petaluma Library Board consisted of S. Hopkins, E. Lippitt, W. DeTurk and Thomas Maclay, and our first librarian was to be Sara Cassiday, daughter of our Argus editor Sam Cassiday.

All were in attendance on June 10, 1904.

The big event was ready to start, the parade had finished, a large crowd encircled the lot, but as a horse-drawn wagon bearing the big stone arrived on-site, a stranger jumped from the crowd and (as Ravenscroft described it), “flung his arms and jaw into the air and shouted that the whole canoodle of workmen were “scabs” if they continued to work on the library building!

What was that about? Who was that dude? And, what should everyone do next? One can only imagine the pall that hung over the vast crowd at that moment.

Mouths were agape.

It turns out, the guy was a visiting union organizer from Colorado and was complaining that the driver of the dray, bringing in the stone, was not a union member. The stone had been cut by union men and it’s delivery had been donated, and there really was no anti-union attitude to this otherwise union-friendly construction project.

Here’s what happened in a speedy fashion.

A Sonoma County union representative jumped on the dray, drove it out to the city limits and back, after which all was deemed okay for the ceremony to continue. The wait in-between had been filled with music and drink and the dedication proceeded just an hour or so late.

Our Courier commented, “The catastrophe of not having a stone to lay was averted by the heroism of the local Teamsters Union.”

The mouthy dude from Colorado had apparently snuck off, and I’m sure our Professor Lippitt, trowel in hand, was much relieved, as the huge stone was finally set.

Whew!

[Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes, and the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg. His column can be read the first Friday of every month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.]