Petaluma’s Past: The Depression, the New Deal and ‘FDR’s Forest Army’

Skip Sommer

In 1933, the Great Depression was at its worst. Banks were failing, we were still recovering from World War I, unemployment hit 28% in California, the average wage was just $1,550 per year, thousands were fleeing the Dust Bowl, many more thousands were homeless, prohibition was still in effect and in Germany, a man named Adolph Hitler was taking over.

At this crucial moment, Franklin Delano Roosevelt had been swept into office, promising he had “A New Deal for America.” FDR’s “New Deal” had many facets to it, but the most popular was to become his Civilian Conservation Corps (“CCC”), which was signed into law on April 5, 1933.

Some referred to it as “FDR’s Forest Army.”

The CCC placed unemployed, mostly unskilled and unmarried men ages 17 to 28 into jobs related to the conservation and development of natural resources in lands owned by our federal, state and local governments. It was designed to relieve desperate families who couldn’t find jobs and, during the following nine years, over 3 million men took part in it. The CCC provided shelter, training, clothing and food, along with a wage of $30 per month, $25 of which had to be sent home to their needy families. ($30 was the equivalent of $650 today.)

Just that the first year, 1,433 working CCC camps had been established nationwide.

The program improved the physical condition and morale of the men too, and in just one year, over 600,000 people had been put to work here in California, building 414 bridges and 2,000 miles of roads, planting over 3 billion trees, building fire breaks for 37,000 acres of land and providing erosion control for 7,000 acres more. By it’s end, the CCC had constructed over 800 new parks nationwide.

In Sonoma County, the men at “Camp Sebastopol” laid miles of drainage pipe, drilled wells and built dams. And in “Camp Armstrong” (Armstrong Woods), 817 California men built roads, fences and buildings at Salmon Creek and Goat Rock. The Santa Rosa Republican newspaper commented, “The ranchers are well pleased with the work.”

In Marin, Muir Woods was expanded and the Mt. Tam Outdoor Theater was built.

The program had a large effect on local economies, as well. The need for materials, tools, food stuff, hardware, lumber, transportation and other goods caused a vital increase in manufacturing and assembly, and hiring for new jobs resulted. In Petaluma that year, The Petaluma Manufacturing Co. on 3rd Street, was awarded a federal contract for CCC working clothes, requiring the purchase of over 1 million yards of denim. This work also required a tripling of the local payroll, benefiting “not only the owner/operators, but our merchants too.”

However, as usual, not everyone liked the New Deal.

Our Petaluma Argus editor, Emmett Olmsted, a staunch Republican and anti-FDR advocate, warned, “This is a change in our social system from orthodox Capitalism to an American form of Socialism. A force beyond control has taken possession of this nation.”

Our editor often referred to New Deal projects such as the WPA, SSA and CCC as “Roosevelt’s alphabet soup.” Mr. Olmsted was well-liked in our town and it was said he was a “good guy,” but boy, did he dislike FDR.

There was no question that the New Deal socked the depression with a major punch. It was “FDR all the way” and eventually led to his re-election to an unprecedented third and then fourth term. He was on the way to ending WWII when our 63-year-old, polio-plagued President died on April 12, 1945, and the presidency fell to his Vice President Harry S. Truman, who was no slouch himself

In the year 2000, American Historians voted both Roosevelt and Truman as two of the Top 10 Presidents of our long history. That vote was made by considering the times in which those Presidents served, and how they handled those times.

The CCC was discontinued in 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, when the sudden need for young men in the military quickly outshone the need for them in America’s forests. Happily, the legacy of the famed CCC lives-on, especially here, on our North Coast of California. Give it a thought, next time you hike through the woods.

Maybe hug one of those redwood trees, just for fun?

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes, and the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.