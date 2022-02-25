Petaluma’s Past: The tumultuous year of 1953

Few years in history contained more major events that forged the future than the year of 1953. The most significant world-changing occurrence during those 365 days was the death of Soviet Premier Josef Stalin, leading to violent upheavals among his successors. Sonoma County has hardly exempt from feeling the impact and fear of that news, which The Press Democrat headlined as an “electrifying shake-up.” With the world once again buzzing with every new revelation about the 2022 Ukraine crisis, let’s take a look back at how Russia handled another one 69 years ago.

For 29 years, Josef Stalin had led the Russian people.

When he died on March 5, 1953, he was the political master of over one-third of the world’s human beings. Turmoil followed his demise, as the entire planet held its collective breath and watched.

While Stalin’s personality cult still saw him as “the Father of all Russians,” at age 73 he had been fading intellectually for some time. He (apparently) died of a brain hemorrhage at his country house in the woods (known as the Kuntsevo Dacha), but many questions surrounded his death. Just nights before, he had hosted a party of his ministers — Molotov, Beria and Malenkov — and the bash lasted til 3 a.m. It was later said that Stalin passed-out in his bedroom that same morning, but his body wasn’t found until three days later on March 5. That same day, the Kremlin announced that Georgi Malenkov had been named Premier, to replace Stalin.

A Petaluma Argus-Courier column quoted the Voice of America’s anxious thoughts, reminding readers that “blood-letting and purges had been standard in past Soviet succession-grabs.” What happened in 1953 was nothing less than a complete revision of the government. The U.S. cautiously developed a “wait-and-see” attitude about Malenkov, as The Press Democrat reported that Malenkov’s cabinet would include three new men named Nikita Khrushchev, Anastas Mikoyan and Nikolai Bulganin, to join Beria and Molotov.

Then, within just eight days, that new cabinet ousted Beria for “criminal activities” and had him arrested. An editorial that week in the P.D. said that Beria“was a deliberate mass-murderer and had brainwashed characters who served him personally.” Beria had been in charge of Soviet atomic weapons, as well as the Secret Police there. But, in June of ‘53, a coup instituted by Khrushchev charged Beria with treason and named him “a sexual predator and serial killer.” Khruschev became First Secretary of the Communist Party then, replacing Malenkov. Soon after, Beria and six of his aides were executed by firing squad. The powerful new Khruschev was to begin denouncing Stalin’s legacy, and, interestingly, urged “respect for the rights of other countries.” (Well, it sounded good, at the time). One seriously wonders now about the future legacy of Russia’s current premier Vladimir Putin, following his recent move toward empire-building.

The year 1953 wasn’t all about the Soviets, it turns out. Dwight Eisenhower began his first year as U.S. president that year, having chosen California’s Richard Nixon as his Veep (because of his “strong anti-Communist stance”). “Ike” won, by an amazing Electoral College margin of 442 to 89 for Democrat Adlai Stevenson. Compare that to Biden’s 306 over Trump’s 232. California gave Ike all of its 55 electoral votes. Eisenhower had stated during his campaign that he would not approve of any Russian purchase of butter at a lower price than that paid by “the American housewife.”

Clearly, Sonoma County really “liked Ike,” especially because of previous President Truman’s post-war anti-inflationary efforts of controlling prices, which almost killed our chicken industry here, driving production to huge complexes such as Foster Farms. No longer “The Egg Basket of the World,” our egg and chicken farmers were evolving into other industries, such as cheese, grapes and wine, creameries, feed and grain mills and tallow.

Eisenhower brought an end to the Korean War in July of that year by hinting to China that he may use nuclear weapons to stop it. An armistice soon created a demilitarized zone, separating North from South Korea. The war had been an economic burden and political disaster for the Soviets for over three years. Meanwhile, the U.S. had lost 37,000 men and women to that conflict, which had cost $15 billion.

In happier news, the first polio vaccine was developed in 1953 by the United States’ Dr. Jonas Salk. At the time, there had been over 58,000 tragic paralyzations and 3,000 deaths, just within our country. Clinical trials were begun immediately and the new “vax” was proven to be highly effective.

Elsewhere, Queen Elizabeth of England began her first year on the throne in ‘53. The previous fall, her father King George VI, had passed away at age 56 and Elizabeth, just 24, took the reins.

Amazingly, here she is now at age 95, still actively in charge.

In the arena of ‘53 entertainment, Arthur Miller’s great play, “The Crucible” opened on Broadway, as did “The Caine Mutiny.” Disney’s “Peter Pan” hit the big screen that year, “I Love Lucy” was the hot TV show and Ian Fleming published his first James Bond novel. Also in the movies, Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell starred in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” and later on that year Marilyn became the very first nude centerfold in Playboy Magazine. The issue sold 54,000 copies and made a name for publisher Hugh Hefner, whom 39 years later in 1992, purchased a burial plot next to Ms. Monroe‘s grave, explaining, “Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass-up.”

Last, but not least, a popular young U.S. Senator named John F. Kennedy married “Jackie” Bouvier in September. There were 800 guests at the ceremony, which our Argus labeled, “The most lavish wedding in years” To mark the occasion, all the way from Rome, Pope Pious XII gave his personal blessings to the union.

1953 was truly a year of memorable news like few others.

