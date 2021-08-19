Petaluma’s Past: When Republicans were liberal and Democrats weren’t

The population of the U.S. in 1861 was 32 million and, unbelievably, 4 million of those people were enslaved. Republican Abraham Lincoln had just been elected President and pro-slavery Democrats of our southern states were angrily promoting secession from the Union. During that year of ‘61, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky and North Carolina all voted for secession.

The Civil War between our states began in April of that year, when 86 Union soldiers surrendered the island of North Carolina’s Fort Sumter to Confederate forces. By May, the conflict had become so violent that England’s Queen Victoria thought it prudent to declare neutrality to it. An interesting sidelight — with echoes of 2021 — is that on April 11, a Union military company was ordered to defend the Capitol. It was the first instance of the kind since the war of 1812.

Not the last, it turned out.

In California, the first news of the surrender of Fort Sumter and the start of the Civil War arrived by Pony Express, originally to San Francisco and then, by steamer, to Petaluma. By the following October, however, the transcontinental telegraph had been completed, tolling the death knell of the Pony Express — but not the steamers to Petaluma, which continued for many more years.

Even though California had been established 11 years before, as a “free state,” meaning slavery was prohibited, it was still dominated by Southern Democrats. Lincoln had barely won the 1860 election, by the small margin of 734 votes in California. However, after Fort Sumter fell, patriotic fever struck here and gold, sent from our State, helped support the Union troops.

California volunteers also rushed eastward to join-up.

A few secessionist militias had sprung-up in California, however, causing a lot of fear, especially in Los Angeles County. Guns were purchased, secret meetings were held and our Petaluma Argus editor, Samuel Cassiday, warned, “The number of secret sympathizers of Jeff Davis (President of the Confederacy) is much larger throughout California than most of our friends imagine.”

In another Editorial, Cassiday said, “Do not talk about Republicans and Democrats now. Talk about your Country and the Constitution and the Union. Save THAT! Two fortifiable armies are arrayed against each other. The one to defend, the other to destroy the noblest system of government the world has ever beheld. No man, no association of men, no State or set of States, has a right to withdraw itself from this Union of it‘s own accord.”

But there was one California secession attempt, a plot to join California and Oregon in a new union to be called “The Pacific Republic.” It didn’t fly, of course, and that same year Republican Leland Stanford became our governor, winning by a vote margin of 23,000.

Petaluma went for Stanford by a vote of 427, while Santa Rosa cast only 160 votes for him. Our editor Cassiday opined, “The voters of Sonoma County will not lend their support to men who preface their pledges of loyalty with Ifs or Ands. An unconditional pledge of loyalty to the Union, the whole Union, will be the only passport to places of honor and trust.”

Ominously, however, by March 21, even California’s steamships had begun arming themselves. Editor Cassiday was soon chatting about England’s new Ironclad ships of war, opining, “The military master-spirits of Europe appear to have become convinced that iron, or steel-clad vessels of war, are hereafter to decide the momentous question of naval supremacy. With their desire to maintain a military position on the ocean, they must build their floating castles of sterner stuff than timber and plank. Indeed, they seem to be invulnerable.” There was another column around that time describing a balloon invention that bragged of balloonists “having the same control of their air ships, which mariners have of their vessels on the ocean.”

The city of Santa Rosa had pretty much been established by Southern Democrats and the City of Petaluma by Northern Republicans, and that became a nasty local issue. The Santa Rosa Democrat newspaper spouted a lot of nasty stuff at us, and we back at them), but the capper for that noise was to be in 1865, when the paper blared that Lincoln’s assassination had been justified. Our Petaluma militia quickly put together a group of angry guys, who loaded their rifles and saddled their horses to ride up Stony Point Road to Santa Rosa, to “burn down that damned newspaper building!”

It was a hot day, however, and the road was rough, so the boys stopped for “a beer” at the Washoe House, on the way to Santa Rosa. Well, they never made it, and ever since the event, such as it was, has been called “The battle of Washoe House.”

