Petaluma’s Phoenix Pro Wrestling debuts trading cards

Pro athletes like to say they haven’t really made it until they see themselves on the front of a trading card.

Under this very simple criteria, Petaluma’s Phoenix Pro Wrestling has hit the big time for sure.

The league, which started in 2014 and features roughly 18 wrestlers in a bimonthly fight night at the Phoenix Theater, last month released its first-ever deck of trading cards. The boxed set comprises 44 cards spotlighting 25 different solo and tag-team entertainers, as well as cards honoring referees, announcers and the steel cage used for cage matches.

Card fronts are accented with retro neon colors. The backs boast neat little emojis of wrestlers in action. The set even has a checklist so fans can keep track of which cards they possess at all times.

For Petaluma native and PPW co-founder Josh Drake, the card set is another creative part of a brand he has spent years building. Drake obsessed over World Championship Wrestling trading cards as a kid and said he loves that his cards give PPW fans similar opportunities to nerd out.

“The cards enhance the experience of being a fan, enable fans to get deeper into the lore and allow them to learn more about each wrestler,” said Drake, 41. “The deeper fans engage, the better it is.”

Take, for instance, Drake’s card. It reveals that his favorite Nintendo game is Zelda II and that he’s 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Other cards provide similarly curious statistics and fun (read: totally bizarre) facts for different PPW personalities.

Eliza Hammer, for instance, who became the first-ever PPW female champion in November, has two cards in the deck, and one of them lists her weight as “113,398 thumbtacks.”

Sir Samurai, who won the tag-team championship with her last month, has three cards in the deck; all of them say he is the only person to have wrestled in every PPW event and that his hometown is Nibukikan Dojo, the martial arts academy in Chico where he trains.

Samurai, whose real name is Joshua Littell, said he was proud to be included in the PPW set.

“I have been wrestling for 20 years and have wrestled all across the country, but to have my own trading card, and one of such high quality, is an amazing first,” said the Sacramento resident. “New merchandise is a sign of growth and strength for PPW, and it helps to get the name out there and adds legitimacy to the company and those of us that are a part of it.”

The card sets themselves came all the way from Australia. Drake’s friend and collaborator Max C.H. Ryder, a former Petaluma guy, designed the cards, printed them and shipped 160 sets to Sonoma County in time for the Nov. 19 match.

Ryder was so amped about the first series of cards that he already has started nagging Drake about a second series.

Drake said Series Two likely would take a different approach; instead of focusing on individual (or tag-team) personalities, the cards might try to capture iconic or seminal moments in the history of PPW over time.

“We call that ‘world-building’ because it helps us build the world of PPW,” he noted, adding that the next deck could be out as soon as this coming summer.

Another change: Starting with the November match, PPW is now giving out hand-numbered, limited-edition trading cards to the first 100 people who come through the doors each night. The first of these cards had an image of wrestler Kal Jak in a Petaluma Trojans singlet. Drake demurred when asked what the special card will be on the night of Friday, Jan. 20, when PPW wrestlers take to the mat next.

Series One card sets will be available to buy at that Jan. 20 show for $15. The sets also are currently available on PPW’s website: phoenixprowrestling.com. They make great stocking stuffers for the wrestling fans in your family.

They’re also good for a few laughs — and proof that PPW is here to stay.