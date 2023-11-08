Petaluma’s Place Matters announces event at Polly Klaas Theater

Six months after launching Place Matters, a unique Petaluma company that produces casual conversation-themed events designed to enhance attendees understanding and appreciation of Sonoma County life, art and style, Carin Jacobs has announced a year-ending event at the Polly Klaas Community Theatre, on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3:30 p.m.

Jacobs describes the afternoon event as a chance to pause and “reflect on our conception of place and what we have learned, mused and clarified about belonging to and living in this community.”

Over the last several months, Jacobs’ has presented three different monthly events, “Life by Design” (pairing two different experts in various forms of design), “Makers Among Us” (pairing an artist and food maker) and “Sonoma Science” (pairing two different experts on some aspect of the science as it pertains to Sonoma County). For “Considering Place,” she’s bringing all three threads together for a single conversation to “uncover new patterns and paradigms that expand our understanding of why place matters.”

Moderated by Dr. Margaret Purser, professor emerita of anthropology at Sonoma State University, the event will feature Kjeld Clark of Petaluma’s Super Coffee Roasters, Mary Dooley of MAD Architecture and Paul Siri of Bodega Marine Laboratory.