Quinua Cocina Peruana, the well-loved Peruvian restaurant in the bright green building on Petaluma Boulevard South, is shutting down due to an issue with its lease, the owners announced Monday.

“Dear valued friends and guests of Quinua Restaurant Petaluma,” the restaurant stated on its Facebook page. “It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of our place in Petaluma.”

“After eight years, we will close our doors late January.”

The reason for the sudden closure? “Our lease expired and the landlord wanted to charge us for renewal of the lease. This charge is unheard of in this industry. After a long negotiation we could not reach an agreement.”

And so once again, the charming restaurant space at 500 Petaluma Blvd. S. – which was a bright blue Thai place before it was a bright green Peruvian place – will stand empty, at least for a while.

Petaluma has many highly regarded restaurants, but Quinua was special. A winner of multiple Petaluma People’s Choice awards – starting with Best New Restaurant in 2016 and including Best Place for Lunch and Best Seafood in later years – it was especially well known for its stellar service, authentic cuisine and sense of place.

By “sense of place,” we mean co-owner Juan Gutierrez’s commitment to Petaluma’s people and community, which drew him here in the first place eight years ago.

But the city’s difficult real estate situation seems to have overwhelmed the owners’ best efforts. Still, local diners dedicated to Quinua received a ray of hope.

"We are looking for another place in Petaluma,“ the owners stated. ”In the meantime, we invite you to continue savoring your favorite dishes at our location in Santa Rosa“ – Quinua Sabores del Peru.

“Petaluma has something special,” they concluded, “warm and welcoming neighbors, a comfortable place to nurture one’s dreams, dedicated small business owners and a safe neighborhood for families to grow. For this reason, we'll continue living here because we consider ourselves part of this beautiful town."

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.