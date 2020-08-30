Petaluma’s Rancho Obi-Wan streams live virtual tours this weekend

‘Star Wars’ fans dedicated enough to the epic fantasy series to annually attend the popular Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim each August are obviously disappointed that this year’s event had to be canceled. The summer of 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of “The Empire Strikes Back,” and fans from all over were anticipating a major party to celebrate what many fans still believe is the best film in the bunch.

Part of the Mos Eisley exhibiti at Rancho Obi-Wan.

Among the many disappointed fans is Petaluma’s Steve Sansweet, of the fabled Rancho Obi-Wan, a nonprofit-operated museum featuring Sansweet’s enormous private collection of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts. And by enormous, we mean somewhere-between-a-small-moon-and-the-Death-Star-enormous. Sansweet and company had been intending to attend the event in Anaheim, where plans were to exhibit many of the items from Ranch Obi-Wan, with special attention given to the “Empire Strikes Back” artifacts. Unable to welcome fans into his own personal galaxy of geekdom, he’s hosting a virtual tour of the museum this weekend, live and guided by himself. The first tour was Saturday afternoon, and the second will be Sunday, August 30, at 2 p.m.

Viewable on Facebook, the remarkable exploration of this truly unique collection is free, though virtual visitors will have the opportunity to make a donation to help Rancho Obi-Wan weather the great shutdown of 2020.

The one-of-a-kind museum is run by a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the “collection, conservation, exhibition and interpretation of ‘Star Wars’ memorabilia, props and other authentic artifacts.” Containing what’s been called the world’s largest privately-owned ‘Star Wars’ collection, which Sansweet assembled over a 40-year-period, Rancho ObiWan is a 9,000-square-foot one-time chicken-raising facility located on a private estate in rural Petaluma.

A former Director of Content Management and head of Fan Relations for Lucasfilm, Sansweet began collecting ‘Star Wars’ items, assembling them in museum-like displays for friends and colleagues until 2011, when he retired from Lucasfilm and undertook an expansion of the rustic buildings he’s been storing his collection in.

Officially dubbed Rancho Obi-Wan in October of 2011, the institution became a publicly supported, federally recognized charity, with a mission to inspire, education, and entertain. Pre-virus, the collection was available for private guided tours, while Sansweet also regularly has taken portions of his collection to major conventions and fan gatherings, like the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim.

Though it’s certainly sad that Petaluma won’t be represented this year at the event - which organizers now says will be postponed until August of 2022 - the good news is that, through this weekend’s firt-ever live streaming event, fans from all over the world will finally get a peek inside Rancho Obi-Wan. And wiht any luck, maybe enough folks will drop a few dollars into the paypal hat to keep the place going until its non-virtual doors are able to open once again.