Petaluma’s Rossi family boasts history of racing on land and water

Harlan Osborne

At 24, Tony Rossi is a champion driver who’s raced go-karts on teeth-rattling dirt tracks and piloted drag boats at breakneck speeds on mirror smooth lakes. A fourth-generation Petaluman, he traces his competitive roots to a family of mechanically minded thrill-seekers who thrive on adrenaline and, as children, preferred toolboxes over toy boxes.

To understand Tony Rossi’s immersion into racing, let’s turn back the calendar more than 70 years, to when his great-grandfather, Edward John Rossi — known as John — worked as an automobile mechanic at Murphy Chevrolet, Price-Roche Motors and Western Motors. John had his own shop behind his house on Fair Street, where he lived with his wife, Arline — who managed the See’s Candies store — and children Elaine and Ed.

In addition to working on cars, John was instrumental in founding the Petaluma Water Ski Club, a group of 15 families and 75 individuals who braved the murky waters of Petaluma Creek (as the river was then known) to enjoy water skiing. Many of them built their own boats, powered by inboard automobile engines, and enjoyed competitive skiing and racing, both here and at Soda Bay on Clear Lake. Around 1950, the ski club purchased a parcel of land near Haystack Landing, where they built a boat ramp and clubhouse. When the club held competitions, John served as public address announcer.

“I was born with a wrench in my hand,” said Ed Rossi, 77, of his introduction to his father’s tools. “I raced go-karts at the old kart track and used to sneak my dad’s 1937 Chevy out for a spin when he was at work. We spent lots of time at Clear Lake and on Petaluma Creek.”

Ed’s first car was a ’37 Chevy, two-door sedan, followed by a ’55 Chevy and a custom ’57 Chevy two-door hardtop. To pay for gas, oil, tires — and the occasional ticket for loud exhaust pipes or exhibition of speed — he worked on Penngrove chicken ranches and collected eggs for the Imoto family.

Following high school (Petaluma High ’63), Ed became an apprentice auto and truck mechanic at Bishop-Hansel Ford in Santa Rosa, before marrying Kristi, his wife of 57 years. They bought their first house, in east Petaluma, for $12,300, and welcomed their son, John, in 1966.

Being in the automotive field, where co-workers were involved in stock car racing, and after helping his friend, Billy Martinez, with his race car at Petaluma Speedway, Ed built an entry-level racer in 1975 and starting competing. Surprising everyone but himself, Ed won the track championship his first year and should have been named the street stock division’s top rookie, but the promotor’s reluctance to award him two trophies, which still rankles him, left him holding just the championship trophy.

“I loved racing in the trophy dash,” said Rossi. “If I started in the front, you weren’t getting by me. I won a lot of those.”

Moving up to the highly competitive super stock division, where he ran strong and battled for the championship against perennial champion Jack Dempsey, he twice finished as runner-up.

“Racing is a job,” he continued. “It’s fun, but it’s a commitment. You’re always working on the race car. If you want to be good, it takes a lot of time and a lot of money. I had plenty of fun while I raced and had fun with all the people at the racetrack.”

During Ed’s 27-year career as a journeyman auto mechanic, Kristi began working at Diekmann’s Auto Body in Santa Rosa, where she learned how to run the shop. She then worked at Capitol Auto Body, eventually taking over the business and changing its name to Rossi’s Auto Body.

“I didn’t have anything to do with that,” said Ed. “I didn’t like body work. I was a mechanic.”

In a Petaluma Speedway program story featuring Ed, he once said, “When my son John turns 16, I plan on helping him get started in racing.” Later, John showed him that quote and true to his word, Ed helped get him started.

“My life has always been about racing,” said 55-year-old John Rossi. “My earliest memories are of being in our shop surrounded by cars, boats and motorcycles. I grew up thinking it was normal to be riding home after the races with a couple of trophies on the dashboard. All I ever wanted to do was drive a race car or a boat. Not to make money, or as a career, but just to have fun.”

Along with learning how to build and tune race car engines, John spent a lot of time at Kristi’s body shop, where he took an interest in painting cars.

“I haven’t read many books in my life,” he added, “but I did read books on custom painting. I thought it was cool. I learned how to paint flames.”

John got into racing at a time aspiring local racers Gary Geving, Norm Johns, and Mark and Freddie Plourde were getting involved. His first race car was a 1970 Chevelle.

“Everybody who knew my dad influenced me and was willing to help out,” he said. “Joe Helberg welded my first roll cage. Penngrove Auto Dismantlers gave me a motor. Carl Schollmann loaned me a seat. Al Stack would give me radiators and Dan Lutz filled my tank with gas. You learn how to drive a race car. My dad was all about driving smooth and staying out of trouble. He would tinker with my car all week. We never failed to finish a race. The stars lined up for me. All that fun and effort, we were there just to be there.”

John also competed in the dirt modified division and began racing flat-bottom drag boats, but when his 5-year-old son, Tony, showed an interest, he introduced him to motorcycle-engine-powered outlaw go-karts, which led to a championship season in 2010. When he got older, Tony realized his competitive drive was in the exhilarating sport of drag boat racing.

“I’m fully committed to drag boats,” said Tony, who’s back on the water, just as his great-grandfather was seven decades ago. “It’s addictive. It’s so much fun. I’m very fortunate to have what I have.”

Competing in the National Jet Boat Association’s 9.0 class, he’s been clocked in the quarter mile at 117 miles per hour, in 9.04 seconds.

The family’s workshop, in addition to its six fully stocked tool chests, is also a showroom where Ed’s customized 1931 Ford Model A, John and Tony’s T-bucket ’29 Model T roadster, and Tony’s glistening drag boat are on display next to walls lined with vintage photographs, classic posters, valve covers, gaskets and hubcaps.

There’s plenty of history and nostalgia in the Rossi family and possibly more to follow. John has four grandchildren, who, he predicts, will carry on the family legacy.

