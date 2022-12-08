Petaluma’s Sande Anfang wins poetry award

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Petaluma’s Sande Anfang - founder of the monthly Rivertown Poets events in Petaluma - was awarded a first place prize in the California category by the Ina Coolbrith Circle, winning for her poem ”What They Saved.”

She also won a third place award for the poem “Slicing the Papaya.”

The organization was founded in 1919 by San Francisco-based poet and librarian Ina Coolbrith, who hosted meetings of “kindred literary spirits” at her home, with hopes that the circle would continue after her and would expand throughout California. The circle currently holds approximately 200 members, who continue Coolbrith’s mission “to nurture the poetry and history, past and present, of the Golden State.”

In response to the honors, Anfang - whose poetry has been awarded by the circle in the past - thanked the readers and judges, and wrote, “All poets are winners. Artists of all stripes are my heroes.”

If you’d like to know more about Anfang’s poetry and art, visit Sandeanfangart.com.