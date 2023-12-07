Petaluma’s Slough City Studio a hot spot for creativity

“Slough” means swamp or wetlands, usually a backwater of the main river channel and something we tend to associate as negative when actually, they are a vital part of wetlands that aid in flood control and habitat health. If you’re wondering what all this has to do with an art collective on Petaluma Boulevard, the answer is that owners Ani and Bonnie Bonani (and shop dog Mr. Buttons) have picked a name that borders on genius - Slough City Studios.

“Art is valuable no matter what,” Ani says in response to the inevitable question they receive about why they’ve opened an art studio and collective in Petaluma, famous for its winding tidal slough known, somewhat inaccurately, as the Petaluma River. Ani’s wife Bonnie adds, “Art should be collaborative, not competitive.”

The couple themselves is a good example of the power of art. In the ultimate meet-cute story, the two initially laid eyes on each other when Petaluma native Ani ‒ on a work Visa to Australia ‒ decided to spend some free time downtown with a big sign that said “You are so beautiful.” Bonnie, a native Australian, walked past her one day and, in Ani’s words, “I looked at her so hard!”

The stars aligned, and Bonnie hired Ani to work in her office through a mutual friend. Now married for five years and fed up with corporate America and the gate-keeping inherent in the traditional art world, they opened Slough City Studios in May of 2023 and the Slough City gallery and gift shop in October.

“Petaluma is growing, and there is no reason we shouldn’t be known for our art,” Ani states. Both women are committed to building a diverse community of art and artists. Their gallery at the front of the space boasts artwork for sale, from (salty) cross-stitch to traditional paintings on canvas. There are hand-dipped (PG and adult-themed) candles, delicate jewelry, collage saint candles created by Ani and Bonnie, and lino-cut-printed apparel by local design house Flora Fauna Studios.

Flora Fauna is especially pertinent to the story of why Slough City is important. Ani used to work at Art Start in Santa Rosa. While there, she became the mentor to a young artist who would go on to become one-half of Flora Fauna and one-third of the public mural company Glass Wing Mural.

Creating community and fostering mentorship is important to both of the Slough City owners. It was, after all, Ani’s mentor, Jennifer Mygatt-Tatum, who initially drew their attention to the space that Slough City now occupies.

“I was on the wait list at Magic forever,” Ani explains.

Magic Shop Studios is another important art collective in Petaluma that Mygatt-Tatum founded in 2020 and has a long wait-list of artists looking for studio space. Instead of encouraging Ani to stay on a waiting list, Jennifer told Ani, “You can do this for yourself.”

And so Ani and Bonnie “accidentally” started an art collective. Now, with all of their studios fully rented, they can feature art that would normally not get attention because it isn’t “commercial” enough.

While they have already done so much in such a short period of time, the couple has big plans for more. While discussing the current skate/punk exhibit by young Petalumans Nik & Tiger, Bonnie explained that at the opening reception, many generations of people and different artistic genres celebrated the young artist's gallery debut. She adds, “Art creates community, and the community wants to support it.”

Like its namesake, Slough City Studios may seem like a backwater when compared to “traditional” galleries, but Ani and Bonnie remain committed to the idea that operations like theirs ‒ committed to demystifying the art world, opening the gates to new artists, and creating authentically safe spaces where marginalized peoples can create ‒ are vitally important parts of building a better, healthier society.

Committed to creating a true “safe space” where individuals are respected ‒ and where art is more important than profit ‒ they are now collecting supplies to start offering kids camps. All art supplies donations welcome, by the way. They have offered space to Glass Wing’s new Zine and are looking for more local zines to feature in the store, and eventually want to offer a residency and scholarships to their workshops.

On top of all of that, they and the artists in their studio have collaborated to offer diverse art workshops and to start such features as the Monthly Mend, where the community is invited to bring pieces of clothing to learn how to mend them instead of throwing favorite garments away.

On December 10, they will host an unveiling party for their next exhibit, “The Best of Slough City.” The show will be coupled with an inaugural holiday shopping event, which they have named the “Holiday Whosiewhatsie,” featuring all of their studio artists and as many other artists as they can make room for.

“We might need more walls,” Ani said.