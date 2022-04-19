Petaluma’s Spring Antique Faire returns on Sunday
Treasure hunters of the North Bay, prepare yourselves.
It’s time once again to peruse Petauluma’s annual open-air wonderland of antique furniture, toys, clothing, books, art, and vintage jewelry – plus that distinctive category of collectible known to professionals as “kitsch.”
Yes, it’s time for the first Spring Antique Faire since 2019, otherwise known as Day Two of Petaluma’s beloved Butter & Egg Day weekend.
“The Antique Faire will return in its usual format,” confirmed Marie McCusker, the executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, which produces the event. “We do not anticipate any changes from the Fall Faire that we had last September, where we worked around the parklets that have been introduced during COVID.”
In the pre-pandemic past, an estimated 8,000 deal-seekers and treasure-hunters have found their way to the event each year. They are drawn to Petaluma every April (and again in September) by the sheer aesthetic appeal and charm of shopping among the town’s history-rich buildings, not to mention the excitement of searching for those potential “big finds.” McCusker anticipates the same level of attendance and vendor participation as in the best years of the past.
“That is what we are aiming for,” she said. “It’s looking like it will be a full show.”
Here are some time-tested tips and tricks you might want to keep in mind as you make plans
In general, a lot of professional collectors employ one of two basic strategies for shopping at events like the Petaluma Antique Faire. So some treasure-hunters focus on identifying and snatching up the best, oddest, most desirable and/or potentially re-sellable items before anyone else has the chance. If that’s your game, plan to arrive early, right at opening, while others are finishing up their breakfasts. If you are really motivated, and don’t mind rising early, you might even stroll the streets of Petaluma 15 minutes or so early, as vendors are finishing setting up. While there are sellers who will want to wait until 8 a.m. to start moving merchandise, there are usually those who will at least put an item on hold for you until opening.
If you are more interested in bargains than scoring a truly one-of-a-kind find, considering strolling the faire around mid-day, identifying those items you’d be interested in at the right price. Make a note of the location of the booth and details of the item, then return about an hour or so before the end of the fair. That’s when sellers tend to be the most motivated to make a deal, if for no other reason than avoiding having to cart so much stuff back where it came from.
Of course, this is a strategy that requires being willing to gamble on the possibility that some motivated collector could seal the deal before you get a chance yourself.
Speaking of deals, it’s important to remember that while haggling can be fun, and though dealers are usually willing to negotiate, you should always nice about it. The nice woman selling vintage postcards doesn’t owe you a lower price, though they might be willing to make the price right if you stay friendly and treat them with respect. Be fair about it, too, making reasonable offers. Never begin by offering a number you already know is way too low. Instead of meeting you in the middle, the dealer could easily end up just feeling offended. As an alternative to hardcore haggling, consider starting the negotiation with the simple, and quite respectable question, “What’s the best price you can offer me for this?”
Another good idea, once that deal is concluded and the transaction has been made, is to ask for a receipt, and if possible a business card. On that receipt, ask the dealer to add some important details along with the price – a description of the item, any damages you each happen to notice at the time of purchase. If the vendor is busy, go ahead and write such stuff down yourself before walking away. Seriously, this protects both of you should any surprises occur.
Speaking of surprises, you do not want to be the person who eyeballed a particular piece of furniture, determined it would fit in your car or between the couch and the bookshelf at home, only to get it there and discover it’s two or three inches too wide, too tall, too bad. So bring a measuring tape, and have a realistic idea of any spot in your home you might want something to tuck into, so when you measure it at the cool antique booth you are visiting, you know for certain whether it will actually fit. And for what it’s worth, if you do pull out a tape measure, you’ll look very professional and well-prepared, and will definitely intimidate any competitive shoppers you find yourself going head-to-head with.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: