Petaluma’s Spring Antique Faire returns on Sunday

12 p.m. – Butter & Egg Day Parade : This is it. What everyone has come for. It’s the annual Butter & Egg Day Parade, starting at high noon and expected to last between 90 minutes and two hours. Settle in and have fun, because you never know what to expect.

11:30 a.m. – Clover Kids' Parade : Just before the main event, a mini-procession of precious preschoolers and promenading primary graders (and their families) step off ½ hour before big parade, led (as always) by Clo the cow.

11:15 a.m. – Lion Dance Team : As pre-parade entertainment, the Sonoma Vietnamese Association’s Lion Dance Team will dazzle the crowds as the roving troupe performs astonishingly acrobatic dance for people take their places along the parade route.

11 a.m. – Beer Gardens Open : Another Butter & Egg Day tradition is the downtown Petaluma Beer Garden, and this year there will be two, one at Western and Kentucky streets and the other at B Street & Petaluma Blvd. Both gardens will have an array of beers and ales and wines to choose from, and will close at 3:30 p.m

10:15 a.m. – Petaluma Egg Farm's Cutest Chick Contest : Possibly the most photographed single moment of any Butter & Egg Day, the Cutest Little Chick contest takes place in front of Copperfields' Books (140 Kentucky St.), where adorable chicken-attired children strut their stuff and a winner is somehow proclaimed.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Sonoma Clean Power Stage : Located near the corner of B Street and 2nd St., this stage will be a showcase of local talent before and after the parade, with musicians, dancers and more.

10 a.m. – Cow Chip Throwing Contest : Sponsored by Washington Square shopping center, this annual exhibition of bovine excremental propulsion takes place in front of McNear's Saloon (23 Petaluma Blvd N.). Sign up on the spot for your chance to fling a dried, spray-painted, decidedly Frisbee-like cow chip far enough to win a prize.

10 a.m. – The Festival begins : All downtown food stalls, arts and craft vendors, kids’ activity areas and nonprofit booths are officially open, along with some performance stages and most downtown businesses.

8 a.m. – Lions Club Breakfast : For three glorious, syrup-scented hours, pancakes, pancakes, pancakes (plus sausage and eggs and all the rest) will be served up once again by the Petaluma Lions Club. Main Street across from Putnam Plaza

It’s true, Butter & Egg Day (Saturday, April 23) is mainly about the parade, but happily, it isn’t only about the parade. From early in the morning, for those who are ready for action and looking for fun, there is a metaphorical parade of games, activities, food booths, entertainment options, contests and more. You could say its one thing after another, and you’d be right.

Treasure hunters of the North Bay, prepare yourselves.

It’s time once again to peruse Petauluma’s annual open-air wonderland of antique furniture, toys, clothing, books, art, and vintage jewelry – plus that distinctive category of collectible known to professionals as “kitsch.”

Yes, it’s time for the first Spring Antique Faire since 2019, otherwise known as Day Two of Petaluma’s beloved Butter & Egg Day weekend.

“The Antique Faire will return in its usual format,” confirmed Marie McCusker, the executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, which produces the event. “We do not anticipate any changes from the Fall Faire that we had last September, where we worked around the parklets that have been introduced during COVID.”

In the pre-pandemic past, an estimated 8,000 deal-seekers and treasure-hunters have found their way to the event each year. They are drawn to Petaluma every April (and again in September) by the sheer aesthetic appeal and charm of shopping among the town’s history-rich buildings, not to mention the excitement of searching for those potential “big finds.” McCusker anticipates the same level of attendance and vendor participation as in the best years of the past.

“That is what we are aiming for,” she said. “It’s looking like it will be a full show.”

Here are some time-tested tips and tricks you might want to keep in mind as you make plans

In general, a lot of professional collectors employ one of two basic strategies for shopping at events like the Petaluma Antique Faire. So some treasure-hunters focus on identifying and snatching up the best, oddest, most desirable and/or potentially re-sellable items before anyone else has the chance. If that’s your game, plan to arrive early, right at opening, while others are finishing up their breakfasts. If you are really motivated, and don’t mind rising early, you might even stroll the streets of Petaluma 15 minutes or so early, as vendors are finishing setting up. While there are sellers who will want to wait until 8 a.m. to start moving merchandise, there are usually those who will at least put an item on hold for you until opening.

If you are more interested in bargains than scoring a truly one-of-a-kind find, considering strolling the faire around mid-day, identifying those items you’d be interested in at the right price. Make a note of the location of the booth and details of the item, then return about an hour or so before the end of the fair. That’s when sellers tend to be the most motivated to make a deal, if for no other reason than avoiding having to cart so much stuff back where it came from.

Of course, this is a strategy that requires being willing to gamble on the possibility that some motivated collector could seal the deal before you get a chance yourself.

Speaking of deals, it’s important to remember that while haggling can be fun, and though dealers are usually willing to negotiate, you should always nice about it. The nice woman selling vintage postcards doesn’t owe you a lower price, though they might be willing to make the price right if you stay friendly and treat them with respect. Be fair about it, too, making reasonable offers. Never begin by offering a number you already know is way too low. Instead of meeting you in the middle, the dealer could easily end up just feeling offended. As an alternative to hardcore haggling, consider starting the negotiation with the simple, and quite respectable question, “What’s the best price you can offer me for this?”

Another good idea, once that deal is concluded and the transaction has been made, is to ask for a receipt, and if possible a business card. On that receipt, ask the dealer to add some important details along with the price – a description of the item, any damages you each happen to notice at the time of purchase. If the vendor is busy, go ahead and write such stuff down yourself before walking away. Seriously, this protects both of you should any surprises occur.

Speaking of surprises, you do not want to be the person who eyeballed a particular piece of furniture, determined it would fit in your car or between the couch and the bookshelf at home, only to get it there and discover it’s two or three inches too wide, too tall, too bad. So bring a measuring tape, and have a realistic idea of any spot in your home you might want something to tuck into, so when you measure it at the cool antique booth you are visiting, you know for certain whether it will actually fit. And for what it’s worth, if you do pull out a tape measure, you’ll look very professional and well-prepared, and will definitely intimidate any competitive shoppers you find yourself going head-to-head with.