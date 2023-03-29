Petaluma’s Spring Feather Fest announced for May

“It’s spring, it’s spring, the bird is on the wing! Don’t be absurd, the wing is on the bird!” Regardless of what you might think of that tidy little tidbit of ornithological silliness – especially if you like birds and have young children – you’ll be happy to hear that Petaluma’s 2023 Spring Featherfest has been officially announced for Saturday, May 6, 9:30 a.m., at Shollenberger Park.

The free annual event is, as always, sponsored by the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, and is designed to encourage children’s appreciation of nature, the outdoors and our local wetland feathered friends.

Led by experienced birders, small groups of six children (and the adults who take care of them) will take a 1-1/2 mile walk around the pond at Shollenberger, looking for and identifying as many birds as possible.

Binoculars and lists of birds will be happily loaned to those who don’t have them, and per tradition, there will be a pizza party for all participants following the adventure.

All must register by May 3 to participate. Parents must accompany their children. To register email Sheryl Nadeau at 33sheryln@gmail.com, or call 707-318-6760.