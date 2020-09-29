The Sprouts Healthy Community Foundation, a charitable program of Sprouts Farmers Market, has been presented with a check for $30,000 by The Republic of Tea.

The foundation, which supports local school garden programs, was represented by Ross Sullivan, manager of the Petaluma Sprouts store, when the check was presented on Monday, September 21.

Republic of Tea, a Marin County purveyor of teas and herbs founded in 1992, raised the money in a partnership with Sprouts, in which $1 from every package of Red Apple Harvest Herb Tea sold in a Sprouts store is donated back to the store to raise awareness and support for gardens in local schools.

