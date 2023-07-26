Petaluma’s Stella Winter Chan goes to the fair

In a letter to the Argus-Courier in early July, 11-year-old Petaluma student Stella Winter Chan wrote let her hometown paper know about her latest successes with the Two Rock 4-H Club and her upcoming activities at the Sonoma County Fair.

“My name is Stella Chan and I have been in 4-H for seven years,” wrote Chan. “This is my second year in the Two Rock 4-H where I am the club reporter, and it is my first year in the Market Lamb Project. This is also my first time showing large livestock, as I only raised chickens in my past years in 4H.”

On Sunday, Aug. 6, a 9 a.m., Chan will be appearing at the Sonoma County Fair’s sheep ring for the 2023 Junior Livestock Market Lamb Auction.

“I will be auctioning two beautiful wethers, Grey and Biscuit,” explained Chan. “Grey is a Speckle and Biscuit is a Southdown. I purchased both from top-notch breeders located in Santa Rosa. I have spent many hours feeding, grooming, exercising and taking care of them in order to get then ready for the Sonoma County Fair.”

The experience has been valuable, reports Chan reports, who says it’s taught her many valuable things.

“Raising these lambs has taught me time management skills, the importance of consistency, learning how to track my costs, and how to properly and humanely care for and work with large livestock.”

Congratulations Stella, and good luck at the fair.