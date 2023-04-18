Petaluma’s ‘Story Behind the Story’ podcast thrives on live audience
Every four weeks or so, on the last Wednesday of the month, Petaluma storytelling maestro Dave Pokorny sits down with two other Bay Area performers – both of them invited guests who have demonstrated a mastery of short, autobiographical storytelling – and does a deep dive into the previously unrevealed details behind those tellers’ best and favorite true stories.
This is what has come to be called “The Story Behind the Story,” a monthly podcast that is racking up freshly devoted viewers with each new episode.
The guests are past-performers at the monthly “West Side Stories” competition that Pokorny and his wife Juliet have been producing for over a decade, and which recently relocated to the Polly Klaas Community Theater.
From the long roster of winners from that show, the Pokornys choose two for a special face-to-face sit-down conversation, which is recorded and artfully transformed into the “Story Behind the Story” podcast. What makes it extra special is that every one of these conversations – taped within the comfortably rustic-modern interior of Petaluma’s Brooks Note Winery (426 Petaluma Blvd N.) – are held in front of a live audience, whose real-time reactions are as much a part of the podcast as the contributions of the guests.
Brooks Notes’ delicious wine certainly doesn’t hurt.
The next taping will be on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The guests will be Jessica Morrell and Rick Roberts, both past winners of at least one West Side Stories show.
The cost is $8. To listen to past podcasts and reserve tickets for the next live taping, visit DavePokornyPresents.com. The next West Side Stories story-slam will take place on Wednesday May 10, 7:30 p.m. The theme will be “Unstoppable.” Tickets for West Side Stories are $21.50, and this show routinely sells out, so advance reservations are highly recommended.
