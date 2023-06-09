Petaluma’s The Local brings fine dining to sandwiches

Sandwiches are about as American as it gets. Although often overshadowed by the likes of burgers, hotdogs and apple pie, I contend that it is the sandwich that is the real workhorse when it comes to the American palette, especially for those on the go. According to a March 14, 2023 Wall Street Journal article, nearly half of Americans eat a sandwich each day, which is saying a lot as that means over 150 million sandwiches are being eaten daily.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, when asked if a hotdog was a sandwich – and was given the definition that a sandwich is “meat between bread” by late night host Stephen Colbert – ruled that it is. However, that Colbert definition ignores just how great a vegetarian sandwich can be, like those being created in the kitchen at Petaluma’s own The Local.

The Local’s sandwiches all start off as vegetables between two pieces of bread, and for good reason, but more on that later. For the time being, as a lifelong carnivore, I want to go on the record and say that these sandwiches, even when meatless, are some of the best I have ever had.

In fact, let’s just get this right out in the open: My favorite sandwich at The Local is the Helen Putnam, which is vegan! (The crowd gasps!)

The Local came about through the friendship of co-owners Chris Osborne and Raul Lopez, and their desire to honor all the great local ingredients available around us. Osborne grew up in San Leandro and always had a passion for food, even cooking as a kid, but it remained a hobby until he graduated high school. At that time, he started working at restaurants and night clubs in San Francisco, handling mostly front-of-house duties (hosting, serving, bartending), before moving to Petaluma to attend Sonoma State University. He still commuted to S.F. for work, but eventually joined the team at Seared, where he stayed for six years before starting his own restaurant consulting business.

Lopez is a Petaluma native, graduating from Casa Grande High School in 2005 and then attending Santa Rosa Junior College to play soccer and work on his business degree. His love of food also started at a young age, in part because his father has owned restaurants for young Raul’s entire life. After junior college, he went on to study and graduate from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in San Francisco.

Lopez says one reason he got into food was because of his desire to travel and learn about other cultures. “What better way to connect with people than through food?” After graduation from Cordon Bleu, he took a worldwide trip, visiting Southeast Asia for six months and then Europe for two months, eating his way through each country in turn. During his career, he has helped in the kitchens of multiple Michelin star and San Pellegrino Top 50 Restaurants, including Mexico City’s Quintonil and San Francisco’s Californios and Lazy Bear. He also spent time here in Petaluma working at Seared, which is where he and Osborne met.

In early 2022, Lopez got a call that the small café space inside Active Wellness Center was available. His cousin is a member of the gym and told him the space had been vacant since the pandemic started. He immediately reached out to Osborne because they had always talked about opening a place together, with Raul running the kitchen and Chris running the front of house.

Although it took a few months to work through all the red tape of opening a restaurant, they were able to open to the public by October and have been going strong ever since.

Lopez has always appreciated the bounty of fresh ingredients that the North Bay offers and thought a sandwich and smoothie shop would be the perfect fit for the café space they discovered inside Active Wellness Center. He ate at several Sonoma County sandwich shops in an effort to better understand what locals like, and then stepped it up a notch by making sure everything from the bread to the meat to the veggies were as fresh and local as possible. His goal was to bring fine dining to sandwiches, and after tasting through the entire menu, I believe he has achieved that goal.

When asked how they come up with his great sandwich combos, Lopez says he always starts with a great veggie sandwich idea and then works forward from there. He was a vegetarian for four years, and whenever working in fine dining, requested to be put on the veggie dishes. This clearly played a key role in his culinary creativity development.

“It’s easy to make a dish taste good by adding meat,” he chuckles. However, making even meat eaters happy with a vegetarian dish is a challenge. But with his skills and the fresh ingredients available locally, he is doing just that.