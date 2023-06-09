Petaluma’s The Local brings fine dining to sandwiches

HOUSTON PORTER
June 9, 2023, 8:00AM

The Local

201 Redwood Way, Petaluma

(inside Active Wellness Center)

707-789-7002

www.thelocalpetaluma.com

Sandwiches are about as American as it gets. Although often overshadowed by the likes of burgers, hotdogs and apple pie, I contend that it is the sandwich that is the real workhorse when it comes to the American palette, especially for those on the go. According to a March 14, 2023 Wall Street Journal article, nearly half of Americans eat a sandwich each day, which is saying a lot as that means over 150 million sandwiches are being eaten daily.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, when asked if a hotdog was a sandwich – and was given the definition that a sandwich is “meat between bread” by late night host Stephen Colbert – ruled that it is. However, that Colbert definition ignores just how great a vegetarian sandwich can be, like those being created in the kitchen at Petaluma’s own The Local.

The Local’s sandwiches all start off as vegetables between two pieces of bread, and for good reason, but more on that later. For the time being, as a lifelong carnivore, I want to go on the record and say that these sandwiches, even when meatless, are some of the best I have ever had.

In fact, let’s just get this right out in the open: My favorite sandwich at The Local is the Helen Putnam, which is vegan! (The crowd gasps!)

The Local came about through the friendship of co-owners Chris Osborne and Raul Lopez, and their desire to honor all the great local ingredients available around us. Osborne grew up in San Leandro and always had a passion for food, even cooking as a kid, but it remained a hobby until he graduated high school. At that time, he started working at restaurants and night clubs in San Francisco, handling mostly front-of-house duties (hosting, serving, bartending), before moving to Petaluma to attend Sonoma State University. He still commuted to S.F. for work, but eventually joined the team at Seared, where he stayed for six years before starting his own restaurant consulting business.

Lopez is a Petaluma native, graduating from Casa Grande High School in 2005 and then attending Santa Rosa Junior College to play soccer and work on his business degree. His love of food also started at a young age, in part because his father has owned restaurants for young Raul’s entire life. After junior college, he went on to study and graduate from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in San Francisco.

Lopez says one reason he got into food was because of his desire to travel and learn about other cultures. “What better way to connect with people than through food?” After graduation from Cordon Bleu, he took a worldwide trip, visiting Southeast Asia for six months and then Europe for two months, eating his way through each country in turn. During his career, he has helped in the kitchens of multiple Michelin star and San Pellegrino Top 50 Restaurants, including Mexico City’s Quintonil and San Francisco’s Californios and Lazy Bear. He also spent time here in Petaluma working at Seared, which is where he and Osborne met.

In early 2022, Lopez got a call that the small café space inside Active Wellness Center was available. His cousin is a member of the gym and told him the space had been vacant since the pandemic started. He immediately reached out to Osborne because they had always talked about opening a place together, with Raul running the kitchen and Chris running the front of house.

Although it took a few months to work through all the red tape of opening a restaurant, they were able to open to the public by October and have been going strong ever since.

Lopez has always appreciated the bounty of fresh ingredients that the North Bay offers and thought a sandwich and smoothie shop would be the perfect fit for the café space they discovered inside Active Wellness Center. He ate at several Sonoma County sandwich shops in an effort to better understand what locals like, and then stepped it up a notch by making sure everything from the bread to the meat to the veggies were as fresh and local as possible. His goal was to bring fine dining to sandwiches, and after tasting through the entire menu, I believe he has achieved that goal.

When asked how they come up with his great sandwich combos, Lopez says he always starts with a great veggie sandwich idea and then works forward from there. He was a vegetarian for four years, and whenever working in fine dining, requested to be put on the veggie dishes. This clearly played a key role in his culinary creativity development.

“It’s easy to make a dish taste good by adding meat,” he chuckles. However, making even meat eaters happy with a vegetarian dish is a challenge. But with his skills and the fresh ingredients available locally, he is doing just that.

The menu changes regularly, all depending on what is available at the local farmers markets, which Lopez visits at least once a week, often more. The Local sources bread directly from Della Fattoria, which is an excellent start, and had us all saying, “Oh of course!” when we took our first bites and realized just how good these sandwiches are. However, what is being lovingly placed between those pieces of bread is also spectacular in its own right.

As mentioned, my current favorite sandwich is the Helen Putnam, with its seasonal hummus, mustard greens, avocado, artichoke hearts, carrots, red onions and pickles, wrapped in Della sourdough. But the real kicker for me is the addition of pickled ginger, which I find unique and a bit mesmerizing. As with all their sandwiches, there is outstanding freshness, and the tastes and textures make me want more.

Note that with all sandwiches at The Local, you can add protein. But I cannot imagine this sandwich getting any better with the addition of meat.

All sandwiches are available with gluten-free bread from Mama Mel’s of Petaluma, and most can be turned into wraps to avoid the carb count of the bread. Other favorites so far have included The Petaluma (house sliced turkey), the Cubano, and the Pesto Grilled Cheese, but I would be happy with anything on the menu. That is how good these sandwiches are.

The menu gets a major overhaul regularly, as the seasons and seasonal vegetables change, giving sandwich lovers something new to try every time they order. Some current menu items include The Boulevard – which according to Osborne is “a heavy-duty sandwich, which includes a house-made vegan/nut free pesto, house-made ranch, and house-made Fresno chili hot sauce that we ferment in here” – The Sonoma, with Havarti cheese, olives, sundried tomatoes, pesto and chili lime aioli, and The Kabuki, “which is essentially a vegetarian sushi sandwich.”

They also offer specials, which recently have included the wildly popular BLT (with crispy Soppressata) and the nostalgic New York Sub, which is basically a pizza sandwich, and pays homage to the restaurant of the same name that used to be on Petaluma Boulevard.

These sandwiches sell out almost immediately, and according to Osborne, “we will continue running these daily specials as a way to keep the creative juices flowing.”

The Local also offers Chow Mein bowls and pesto pasta salads which, like their sandwiches, start as vegetarian, but can have chicken added to them. And with the weather warming, they are expanding their smoothie menu, where all items are made dairy-free and with 100% real organic fruit, with added sugar or ice to dilute things down.

The Local can be ordered for delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi, although they also have both indoor and outdoor seating, along with a TV for watching sporting events. The owners also offer outside catering and hope to put on some barbecue events at Active.

(For those who are not familiar, Active Wellness Center is more than just a gym. It has a full spa, pool and holds events throughout the year. Visit www.activewellnesscenter.com/petaluma for more information.)

Contrary to my initial thoughts about The Local’s name, it is no joke. The Local is a tribute to local ingredients, sourcing from Feed Sonoma, Marin Sonoma Produce, Marshal Farms, Point Reyes Cheese Co., Della Fattoria, Route One Bakery, and many other small food producers that Lopez meets while visiting local farmers markets.

My new love of The Local’s sandwiches takes nothing from all the other great sandwich shops throughout Petaluma. Those places have earned their reputations, and have some unique sandwiches that have become Petaluma classics. From Charley’s Italian sausage sandwich to Ray’s Reuben, to Lombardi’s Mama Lil’s, to Lucchesi’s Amer the Gamer, great sandwiches abound here. And from the rave reviews The Local is getting, they are clearly a welcome addition to our robust Petaluma sandwich scene.

