It’s that time again.

And Petaluma arts fans are beginning to get the memo.

From 5-8 p.m. tonight - Thursday, October 20 - Petaluma arts organizations an individual creators will be performing, playing, acting, demonstrating and exhibiting at over a dozen locations through the downtown area. Here’s what you will find, and where to find it.

Artaluma Creativity Center - 145 Keller St - Using glass jars and tea lights create beautiful lanterns - remember and celebrate Día de los Muertos. Make a memory collage or a food memory plate. You are welcome to bring photos with you or add them at home later. Session 1 ~ 5:15 p.m. -6 p.m., Session 2 ~ 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., or Session 3 ~ 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. ALL AGES WELCOME.

Alchemia Gallery - 111 Kentucky St - Join Alchemia artists Valeria Soria and Daniel Anzures as they pay tribute to their ancestors in spoken word and song inspired by El Dia De Los Muertos. Don't forget to visit Alchemia's ofrenda in our front window!

Aqus Cafe -189 H St - The Portrait Drawing Machine creates pen portraits much like a human artist. The software to make this possible was a collaboration of Steve Milborrow & Steve West during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is truly amazing what this machine can do.

Grand Central Petaluma - 226 Weller St - We are screening ‘COCO’ (the PIXAR movie) outside. Come with warm clothes, buy hot coco and pastries and enjoy celebrating the beautiful colors and songs of ‘COCO’ and Dis Des los Muertos. Come in warm clothes for a 5:30 p.m. outdoor screening. Little kids are encouraged to come in costume, but not required.

Life on Earth Art - 8 4th St - Life on Earth Art celebrates Día De Los Muertos with a month of honorary heart making in preparation for the holiday. “We invite you to visit our studio during Arts Alive on October 20 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. to begin making a paper maché winged heart in celebration of your loved one. You are also invited to add a photo, note, or other remembrance of your loved one to our community altar. We will host a living room sharing space, welcoming you to share stories and memories of loved ones who have passed on.”

LiBoot Shop - 186 Keller St - Open studio: crafting kids leather bracelets. Come check out the Boot shop while making a kids leather bracelet!

Magic Shop Studios Gallery - 429 1st St, Suite 260 at the Foundry Wharf - Come see our new gallery shows and take a look inside some of the artists studios. Taste freshly roasted coffee from Súper Coffee Roasters.

Riverfront Gallery - 132 Petaluma Blvd N - Gallery owners Jerrie and Donovan will talk about the Oli gallery and their family of artists that are now being showcased at the Riverfront.

Speakeasy - Putnam Plaza - Chappy and friends from the incubators. Outside in the courtyard. 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Taps On The River - 54 East Washington St - Come on down and get behind the scenes with The Soul Shake as they open up their practice sessions with us for this Arts Alive Experience: Jammin', Groovin', Singin', Dancin'.... practicing' the Soul Shake Vibe!

The Art Hatchery - 401 7th St - October Open Studios at the Art Hatchery. Lance Kuehne and other Art Hatchery artists welcome you to the Art Hatchery at the corner of 7th & F Streets from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 to view their art and studios, and see how they create their art.

Unicorn Blessing Parade - Petaluma Mail Depot - 40 4th St - Unicorn Dance Party & Halloween Parade with DJ Val & artist Jonny Hirschmugl at The Mail Depot. Parade departs at 6 p.m. with pre-and after-parade Dance parties for all ages from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. and 7.p.m. - 8 p.m. Costumes of all kinds are welcomed and encouraged!

VIBE Gallery - 1 Petaluma Blvd N - Oaxacan artist Pedro Cruz Pacheco paintings, and paper flower making and papel picado hands on demonstrations. Oaxacan artist Pedro Cruz Pacheco paintings, and paper flower making and papel picado hands on demonstrations.

Ziz Land - 210 4th St, Ste B - Alissa Kaplan will demonstrate how she makes her handcrafted whisk broom. Demonstration at 6 p.m. and 7 p,m,. Ziz Land Atelier & Boutique is a workspace for artists Alissa Kaplan and Stefany Perlman and a small boutique for handcrafted local art's goods.

For updates and additional information, visit VisitPetaluma.com.