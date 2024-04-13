Petaluma’s Thomas Camron and the deadly steamboat race of 1854

The Petalumans of Yesteryear will take their walking-and-talking history lessons off the streets and into the museum, with a new three-part program titled “The Secret Life of Victorian Homes As Told By Their Interiors.” Over three days ‒ Saturday May 4, Saturday May 11 and Sunday, May 12 ‒ costumed interpreters will explore a different aspect of living, eating, sleeping, birthing and dying, etc. in Victorian houses. Each program begins at 4 p.m. and lasts 75-minutes. $20. To purchase tickets visit Petaluma Museum.org.

Throughout Petaluma’s historic downtown area, eagle-eyed pedestrians will find small decals featuring prominent QR codes. Using your smart phone, these “history spots” are the keys to unlocking short recorded audio presentations, relating interesting details about whichever building or landmark you happen to be near. Simply open your camera and aim it at the QR code, as if to take a picture of it, and tap the yellow icon that appears on your screen. These recordings can also be enjoyed at a special website page that includes a map of all history pots locations. Petalumamuseum.com/history-spots .

The next exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, running April 25 through June 16, will commemorate the 120th anniversary of the setting of the museum building’s cornerstone. This exhibit features photographs, documents and “ephemera related to the founding and construction of Petaluma’s Carnegie Library.” Museum hours are Thursday - Sunday 10:00 AM — 4:00 PM

On Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. ‒ immediately following the noon Butter & Egg Days kickoff ceremony ‒ the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is presenting History Trails, a walking tour of the downtown area, guided by the Petalumans of Yesteryear. Participants will hear fascinating stories of the past, see the historic sites where they took place, and learn new details about life in Petaluma in days gone by. Tickets are $20. The tour will last 90-minutes. The tour begins at the museum, 20 Fourth St. To purchase tickets visit Petaluma Museum.org.

History might be the act of looking backwards, but with so many local ways to do that in style, sharing true stories of bygone days is definitely not a thing of the past. Here are several entertaining opportunities to engage with Petaluma’s vibrant history in the here and now.

On April 15, 1854, Tom Camron boarded the Secretary in San Francisco to return home to Petaluma. He had journeyed to the city to explore investing in the refurbished steamer vessel, which had begun plying its way to Petaluma just three weeks before.

For “forty-niners” like Camron, the Gold Rush might have ended, but gold fever still ran high. With bays and rivers serving as early California’s main highways, steamboats were the new investment frenzy.

Camron wanted in. So did many others.

Competition on the waters was so fierce that passenger fares and freight rates had dropped to unprofitable levels. Operators complained their only profits came from the liquor dispensed in the steamers’ saloons. On the wharves, ticket promoters tussled in shouting matches and fisticuffs, proclaiming to prospective passengers the superiority of their boats.

The rivalries didn’t end there. Daredevil crews, hell-bent on proving their steamers the best, engaged in spontaneous races on the waterways, while on their decks, excited passengers laid down their bets on the match.

Towns with navigable waterways like Petaluma flourished.

Shortly after the town’s founding in 1852, the steamer Red Jacket began making trips three times a week to and from San Francisco on the tidal slough then known as the Petaluma Creek. By 1854, Petaluma had developed into a bustling agricultural river port of 400 residents, with steamers and schooners navigating the creek’s 19 narrow, winding miles daily.

That caught the attention of new speculators, including Vulcan Iron Works, a San Francisco manufacturer of steam engines and boilers who decided to get in the game by refurbishing an old tub called the Gabriel Winter.

Like many of California’s early steamboats, the Gabriel Winter was originally dismantled on the East Coast during the Gold Rush and shipped around the Horn to San Francisco, where it was reassembled and put into service on the Feather River between Sacramento and Marysville.

The biggest danger facing steamboats was boiler explosion. If boilers were not carefully watched and maintained, pressure could build up in the boiler and cause a spectacular and deadly explosion. Racing only increased that danger. On its maiden run, the Gabriel Winter was challenged to a race by the steamer Fawn, whose boiler blew up during the race, killing a number of passengers on board.

To purchase and overhaul the Gabriel Winter, Vulcan Iron Works raised $20,000 in capital ($785,000 in today’s currency). They spruced it up with a new coat of paint, a new boiler, and an engine scavenged from the remains of a recently exploded steamer.

Rebranding it the Secretary, they dispatched it on runs up the Petaluma Creek.

It is unknown what drew 41-year-old Camron to the Secretary as a potential investor. The son of a Presbyterian minister, he spent his younger years in Illinois, where he befriended a young Abe Lincoln, who boarded for a time with the Camron family. (Lincoln asked for the hand of one of Camron’s 11 sisters in marriage, but was rejected because he was too poor.) The family then moved to Iowa, where Camron and his father, the Rev. John Camron, operated a general store.

In 1849, members of the extended Camron family set out on a wagon train for California. Camron and his father spent the winter working the gold mines before settling in Sonoma County. His father purchased a farm near Sebastopol, where he also started the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Camron and his wife Cynthia settled with their four children on a farm in Two Rock along Spring Hill Road, near those of his sisters Nancy and Mary Jane and their respective husbands Silas Martin and Charles Purvine.

On the day Camron boarded the Secretary, he was returning home to a new daughter his wife had given birth to nine days before. The Secretary disembarked that morning with 65 passengers aboard. Two hours into the five-hour cruise, another steamer, the Nevada, drew up beside them as they approached San Pablo Bay.

The Nevada was making its second trip to Petaluma. A sternwheeler, it was narrower and more maneuverable than the Secretary, a sidewheeler, in the winding, shallow waters of the Petaluma Creek, which prior to any dredging had an average depth of only six feet at high tide. In a race to Petaluma, the Secretary’s only chance of beating the Nevada was in reaching the creek first.

As the Nevada began to overtake the Secretary, the captain in the pilot house shouted through a speaking tube down to the engineer, “Let her go!”

Instead, the engineer ordered the fireman to increase the steam pressure.

“Shove her up, damn it,” he yelled, “shove her up!”