Petaluma’s Usher Gallery opens new exhibition

Petaluma’s Usher Gallery (in the same location as the former Vibe Gallery) has opened its second exhibition of 2024. Titled “Ink & Oil,” the show features prints and paintings by Sonoma County artist Barbara Kelley, who views her works as metaphors.

“They represent the shared experiences and memories of our journeys to new environments, through intellectual, psychological and physical development, growth and decline, death and the afterlife,” says Kelley in a media release distributed last week. “Oftentimes a vessel, like a canoe, is there for the journey.”

Officially opened on Tuesday, Jan. 30, the show will run through March 24.

There will be an opening reception for the artist on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., and a closing reception on Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Usher Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Blvd. N.