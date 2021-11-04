Petaluma’s Victorian homes were not so comfy back then

Skip Sommer

Petaluma has been blessed with some of the finest architecture, of many varieties, to be seen anywhere in the United States. The Victorian era, in particular, was one of opulence and beauty here.

But back then, these homes had their drawbacks in terms of comfort and practicality.

Between 1880 and 1935, prominent architects such as Albert Farr, Julia Morgan and Petaluma’s own Brainerd Jones designed many outstanding homes and commercial buildings in our city. They employed many different styles of architecture. You name it, we’ve got it.

Brainerd Jones was our hometown star.

For 47 years, he lived and practiced in his building at 226 Washington St., on the northeast corner of Liberty Street. Jones has been credited with designing more than 60% of Petaluma’s downtown, including the McNear buildings, the fire house, the post office, several hatcheries, half of the silk mill (in 1921), the Woman’s Club and the Carnegie Library/Museum. He also served on our City Council and Planning Commission for many years.

Petalumans of the 1880s and ’90s through the early 1900s, had money to spend and they wanted new homes to show it off.

In 1879, L.C. Byce had invented and manufactured the chicken incubator in Petaluma and by 1895 that device had become a standard in most every chicken farm in the U.S. Petaluma was soon to be called the “Chicken Capital of the World,” and because of that, L.C. Byce had become very, very wealthy. Tapping some of those profits, Byce built a fine Queen Anne Victorian at 226 Liberty St. in 1902. The home features a three-story dominant tower. It sits on a quarter-acre lot and also boasts a very nice carriage house, which was reached through a weather-resistant “porte cochere.“

Petaluma’s dairy industry was flourishing then as well, with our great local year-round climate and thousands of acres of lush soil for pasture. Historically, the town’s industry has been agricultural, and that has spawned all the supporting businesses that go along with that: feed mills, harness and wagon makers, hardware and clothing stores, groceries, tanneries and blacksmiths, plus, of course, saloons and hotels, which were being built non-stop here, continuing through the early 20th century. Our first large homes were constructed by these ranchers, merchants, bankers and manufacturers.

Here are a few more examples of the elegant Victorian style homes in Petaluma:

– In 1892, Leonard Haubrich, who owned the Arcade Saloon and Oyster House on Western Avenue, built his gorgeous Queen Anne Victorian at 200 Keller St. It features three stories and a magnificent circular tower. The saloon business was a big money maker in those days and, it was estimated in 1890 that the average American drank nine gallons of whiskey per year!

Mr. Haubrich was doing very well indeed and he wished to show it off.

– In 1895, not to be outdone by other merchants, grocer M. Veale built a Queen Anne Victorian at 115 Liberty St. It’s a two-story house, with a round tower facing the mountains, and has a spacious wrap-around porch. There were many grocers in Petaluma at that time, and they all prospered as our city grew with gusto.

– Also in 1895, mercantiler Phillip Sweed constructed his own Queen Anne Victorian at 301 Keokuk St. Sweed had become the president of the Petaluma Board of Education and he held that position for over 30 years. Later, in 1927, Sweed was honored by having the school building at 331 Keller St. named after him.

Architect Brainerd Jones designed that building too.

However, if the homeowner of today lusts after those elegant and prosperous times, they should keep in mind that those homes were only heated by cook stoves and fireplaces. Meals and hot water were also prepared on those same cook stoves. Wood and/or coal had to be brought in for the fuel and stashed in basements or wood sheds.

As far as restroom facilities are concerned, some indoor plumbing was to be had in 1890, but for the most part, the good old outhouse prevailed as the standard. It was a mighty cold run out to that drafty structure in the winter, at night especially, and those icy wooden seats? Well, I opine that one wouldn’t want to be sitting there very long, reading the then-popular Ladies Home Journal. Anyhow, there were no electric lights there either, just the light coming in through a half-moon cut into the door.

It seems so primitive now, but those folks lived well — and our good California wines probably helped.

The stables, which housed the homeowners’ main means of transportation, were usually situated beside the house, and complicating that proximity, window and door screens were not invented till the early 20th century. Also back then, of course, there were no telephones, no radios, no air-conditioners, and no televisions or computers either.

Washer and dryer? I’m afraid not.

The arduous washing of clothes was usually performed by hand in an auxiliary structure known as the laundry shed. Laundry was done away from the house because of the heat and odors which that process produced. And remember that water had to heated by wood or coal stove in the same shed. It became almost necessary to have hired help to complete those daily chores for a larger family.

These uncomfortable issues were eventually resolved, as inventors and merchandisers unveiled new innovations. Yes, even indoor toilets eventually came to Petaluma.

Today, the celebrated Victorian homes of Petaluma are not just “period gorgeous,” they are now up to speed in modernity. Some even sport elevators to the third floors, and they all have those handy modern installations called smoke detectors.

I urge residents and visitors alike to go out for a walk or drive to these lovely old homes and commercial buildings that grace our town. Few California communities are as historically beautiful as Petaluma. All of the homes I’ve highlighted above are still standing. For several months every year, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a very good walking tour led by docents in period costumes. While at the museum, be sure to visit the permanent exhibits on the mezzanine, and view some more architectural highlights there. You may also wish to purchase the excellent book “Petaluma: A History in Architecture,” written by historian Katherine Rinehart. It’s available at the Museum as well as at Copperfield’s Books on Kentucky Street here.

We have a unique and wonderful town, folks. We’re proud of it and love showing it off. Have fun, everyone and Happy Thanksgiving.

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma’s Past” runs on the first Thursday of every month in the Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.