Petaluma’s Virtual Magic Market

Where : It happens online. Start by going to the Halloween Folk Art Society website (below), activate the orange “Click Here for Virtual 2020” button, and then join the group to be able to view and purchase items.

Last Thursday afternoon, just after 3 p.m., a photograph was posted to the All Hallows Art Fest virtual shopping page. The photograph was of a hand-made decorative figure titled Spun Cotton Veggie Man, the accompanying description. “This cute guy stands on a vintage spool and holds a tiny spun cotton JOL. He has class eyes and is made using Victorian techniques.” The artist named is Iva Wilcox, of Saint Augustine, Florida, and the price asked for Veggie Man was $85 plus $5 for shipping.

Above the description were the simple instructions, “To purchase, type SOLD in the comments below.”

Within roughly two-seconds of the item’s appearance, the word “SOLD” was posted by Halloween art fan Julie Hansen. Her dibs on the art piece was followed, over the course of the next 45 seconds, by a small torrent of not-quite-fast-enough repetitions of the word, spelled and formatted in a wild variety of ways, some all caps, some no caps, some with odd letters furiously and accidentally added or transposed (“SOKLD,” “SOLF,” “SLOD,” etc.), all with the same single-minded intention.

To buy Iva Wilcox’ Veggie Man before anyone else can.

But Julie Hansen was first, her success confirmed by a quick message from Wilcox herself, posting, “Thank you, Julie!” A few moments later, Wilcox concluded the sale via private message with Hansen. Had that not gone through, the next person down, or the first to type “Backup” would have been given a shot at the art piece.

Five minutes after Veggie Man appeared, another photo materialized.

“Homer and Henrietta,” a $495, artist-signed, hand-sculpted dry-clay sculpture by David Everett, of Chicken Lips studio in Southern California, was snapped up with similar instantaneousness by one Doug Hobsen. The sculpture is of a skeleton in farmer’s attire holding a chicken. The arrangement was concluded with artist Everett’s speedy reply, “You got ‘em, Doug!” Followed by would-be buyer Craig Quirk’s impressed remark, “Quick Draw McGraw, Doug!” to which Doug himself replied, “I was ready!”

This is how the annual event known as the All Hallows Art Fest is operating during a world-wide pandemic, virtually, with buyers logging on from phones and laptops and tablets all over the country and beyond. The high-energy, fast-fingered breathlessness of those first two exchanges were then repeated, every five-minutes, for the next two-and-a-half hours. And again on Friday, and then for five-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The second and final weekend begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 and concludes on Saturday, when the last one-of-a-kind skeleton or bat or witch or zombie appears, and is quickly hit with that all important word “SOLD!”

Or “SDLO,” as the case might be.

“You have to be willing to pivot your business model or you will not survive,” says Petaluma’s Stephanie Tanzer Sherratt. A lifelong fan of Halloween and its spooky-delightful decorations, Sherratt is the founder of the All Hallows Art Fest, which until such activities were rendered dangerous to public health by the still-spreading coronavirus, has taken place each September at Hermann Sons Hall on Western Ave. Drawing collectors from near and far, inspiring fans to line up hours in advance on the sidewalk, with at least 25 regulars flying in from other states to select some nifty new original art piece, the All Hallows Art Fest showcases some of the best folk art being produced in America.

And this year, it almost didn’t happen.

“I was so sad at the thought that this would be a year without the Art Fest,” says Sherratt. “I mainly felt bad for the artists. So many artists are unemployed right now and art shows are being canceled all over. A lot of people who buy art are unemployed. I know people who are really struggling and not buying anything this year. For some of our regular artists, this is a hobby, just something they do on the side. But for a lot of them, it’s their living. And that living had just evaporated.”

And then there was the health of those artists to consider, and that of the many patrons who flock to the show each year. Through her Halloween Folk Art Society Facebook group, Sherratt has amassed more than 6,500 followers interested in the kinds of art work created by the makers who regularly show their wares at the event.

“On the one hand, I was thinking, ‘You can’t stop Halloween,’” says Sherratt. “But you also need to be smart, and I would never want anything I did to end up making people sick. If one of our artists got on a plane and flew here and did the show, and ended up getting sick, maybe seriously sick, I would never forgive myself. The same goes for our regular attendees. Some of them do get on a plane to come here. What if they got sick?”