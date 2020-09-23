Subscribe

Petaluma’s Virtual Magic Market

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 23, 2020, 12:15AM
What: All Hallows Art Fest 2020, a virtual craft fair focusing on Halloween-themed art works

When: Thursday, Sept. 24, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: It happens online. Start by going to the Halloween Folk Art Society website (below), activate the orange “Click Here for Virtual 2020” button, and then join the group to be able to view and purchase items.

More information: HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com

Last Thursday afternoon, just after 3 p.m., a photograph was posted to the All Hallows Art Fest virtual shopping page. The photograph was of a hand-made decorative figure titled Spun Cotton Veggie Man, the accompanying description. “This cute guy stands on a vintage spool and holds a tiny spun cotton JOL. He has class eyes and is made using Victorian techniques.” The artist named is Iva Wilcox, of Saint Augustine, Florida, and the price asked for Veggie Man was $85 plus $5 for shipping.

Above the description were the simple instructions, “To purchase, type SOLD in the comments below.”

Within roughly two-seconds of the item’s appearance, the word “SOLD” was posted by Halloween art fan Julie Hansen. Her dibs on the art piece was followed, over the course of the next 45 seconds, by a small torrent of not-quite-fast-enough repetitions of the word, spelled and formatted in a wild variety of ways, some all caps, some no caps, some with odd letters furiously and accidentally added or transposed (“SOKLD,” “SOLF,” “SLOD,” etc.), all with the same single-minded intention.

To buy Iva Wilcox’ Veggie Man before anyone else can.

But Julie Hansen was first, her success confirmed by a quick message from Wilcox herself, posting, “Thank you, Julie!” A few moments later, Wilcox concluded the sale via private message with Hansen. Had that not gone through, the next person down, or the first to type “Backup” would have been given a shot at the art piece.

Five minutes after Veggie Man appeared, another photo materialized.

“Homer and Henrietta,” a $495, artist-signed, hand-sculpted dry-clay sculpture by David Everett, of Chicken Lips studio in Southern California, was snapped up with similar instantaneousness by one Doug Hobsen. The sculpture is of a skeleton in farmer’s attire holding a chicken. The arrangement was concluded with artist Everett’s speedy reply, “You got ‘em, Doug!” Followed by would-be buyer Craig Quirk’s impressed remark, “Quick Draw McGraw, Doug!” to which Doug himself replied, “I was ready!”

This is how the annual event known as the All Hallows Art Fest is operating during a world-wide pandemic, virtually, with buyers logging on from phones and laptops and tablets all over the country and beyond. The high-energy, fast-fingered breathlessness of those first two exchanges were then repeated, every five-minutes, for the next two-and-a-half hours. And again on Friday, and then for five-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The second and final weekend begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 and concludes on Saturday, when the last one-of-a-kind skeleton or bat or witch or zombie appears, and is quickly hit with that all important word “SOLD!”

Or “SDLO,” as the case might be.

“You have to be willing to pivot your business model or you will not survive,” says Petaluma’s Stephanie Tanzer Sherratt. A lifelong fan of Halloween and its spooky-delightful decorations, Sherratt is the founder of the All Hallows Art Fest, which until such activities were rendered dangerous to public health by the still-spreading coronavirus, has taken place each September at Hermann Sons Hall on Western Ave. Drawing collectors from near and far, inspiring fans to line up hours in advance on the sidewalk, with at least 25 regulars flying in from other states to select some nifty new original art piece, the All Hallows Art Fest showcases some of the best folk art being produced in America.

And this year, it almost didn’t happen.

“I was so sad at the thought that this would be a year without the Art Fest,” says Sherratt. “I mainly felt bad for the artists. So many artists are unemployed right now and art shows are being canceled all over. A lot of people who buy art are unemployed. I know people who are really struggling and not buying anything this year. For some of our regular artists, this is a hobby, just something they do on the side. But for a lot of them, it’s their living. And that living had just evaporated.”

And then there was the health of those artists to consider, and that of the many patrons who flock to the show each year. Through her Halloween Folk Art Society Facebook group, Sherratt has amassed more than 6,500 followers interested in the kinds of art work created by the makers who regularly show their wares at the event.

“On the one hand, I was thinking, ‘You can’t stop Halloween,’” says Sherratt. “But you also need to be smart, and I would never want anything I did to end up making people sick. If one of our artists got on a plane and flew here and did the show, and ended up getting sick, maybe seriously sick, I would never forgive myself. The same goes for our regular attendees. Some of them do get on a plane to come here. What if they got sick?”

In response to those who still doubt the dangers of the coronavirus, or who have grown so weary of health restrictions they are willing to take more risks, Sherratt mentions artist Isaias Hiram Urrabazo, with Bootiful Things studio, one of the All Hallows regular craftspeople, who lost his mother and one of his brothers to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“It’s not a hoax to him,” she says. “His whole family got sick. When people say to me, ‘Oh, maybe for Halloween, I’ll just get together with a few friends I haven’t seen in a while,’ I just don’t feel good about it. And I didn’t want this show, which I’ve put so much love and heart and passion into, to end up being something I had any regrets about.”

After considering various options, she came up with the idea of holding the show online, via Facebook, and after dodging around a long list of rules and regulations for such endeavors, came up with the model she is currently using for what has become a two weekend event.

“We’re doing things differently this year,” she says. “Halloween will still be fun, but with some new and different traditions, starting with how the All Hallows Art Fest operates.”

For each day, she posts a schedule on the page, which can be accessed through the Halloween Folk Art Society, which is linked to the virtual event’s dedicated Facebook marketplace site. The schedule gives an idea of approximately when that day each artist’s works will be offered. Every five minutes, one item at a time, something new pops up. The first to claim it with the magic word gets to buy it, with the transaction conducted not on the site, but through a separate exchange between artist and collector.

“It’s a little complicated sounding, and the first few hours were pretty wild and crazy, but after making a few adjustments on our end, and after most of our buyers figured out the system, it smoothed out and became a lot of fun,” says Sherratt.

After a few down days, during which she’s been pouring over suggestions from buyers and sellers alike, Sherratt is all now ready and looking forward to the second weekend.

“To me, the cool thing is that people got excited, they had fun, and our artists are making money doing what they are good at, which is making people happy,” says Sherratt. “And because of this new model, we are actually reaching collectors who never would have made it out here to Petaluma. We’ve reached a whole new audience.”

Sherratt says she shared a Zoom call with all of the participating artists at the end of last Saturday’s show, and they were ecstatic at the success of it, many saying that the show has saved them from financial ruin.

“A lot of them said, ‘I hope you do some kind of virtual thing next year, too, along with the live in-person show,’” she says. “That’s a real possibility.”

Sherratt adds that, while even she was once thinking that, given the unlikeliness of widespread trick-or-treating and the danger of parties or other get-togethers, she might skip decorating this year, she’s since changed her mind.

“My daughter said, ‘Are you kidding? You have to decorate this year, because Halloween is what you love,’” she says. “So I’m doing it for me, and for any neighbors who walk buy and smile because of it. This is the year we decorate like never before. Like I said, you can’t stop Halloween.”

