Petaluma’s ‘Weird & Fantastic’ emporium, pet boutique lose lease

One of the coolest and strangest additions to Petaluma’s retail landscape over the last half-a-year has been the opening, last Halloween, of the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, which has definitely lived up to its name. Part book-store, part gift shop, part quirky-portal-into-the-whimsical-and-macabre, the emporium is the retail arm of Word Horde Books, a boutique publishing company specializing in weird works of horror, science fiction and fantasy.

Sharing interior space with Our Best Friends pet boutique at 301 Second St., Petaluma’s Ross and Jennifer Lockhart, owners of Word Horde, were just starting to make their section of the building feel lived in and filled out when both businesses received some bad news.

"After twenty-four years in this location, Our Best Friends, the pet boutique we share space with, has lost their lease, so we will need to be out of the building by the end of May,“ reported Ross Lockhart on the Word Horde Facebook page. ”The good news is that we’re viewing this setback as an opportunity for growth, and we’re already looking at new spaces for the Emporium (and the pet boutique). We plan to stay in Petaluma and will continue in our mission to share the weird with the town we love.“

To raise money for the unexpected moving costs, including deposits and everything else that comes with relocating two retail businesses, Word Horde has established a GoFundMe campaign, which has already seen fans contribute one-quarter of the $10,000 goal. In addition, there is a virtual tip jar on the Emporium’s website/blog, where supporters can make donations to the cause.

In the meantime, the emporium and Our Best Friends remain open for business as usual.

“We’ve put a lot of work into the current space,” Lockhart stated. “Not just building and stocking shelves, hanging curtains, and reconfiguring the store. Not just investing money in improvements to the storefront but investing a lot of heart and soul. While we intended to be in this spot for the long haul, a bookstore is, at its heart, a moveable feast, and we are confident that the Emporium can continue to evolve and grow in a new location.”

It hasn’t all been bad news for Word Horde, it turns out. This week, the Washington Post dropped a story about the best speculative fiction to read this year, and the pointedly eccentric little publishing firm run by Ross and Jennifer Lockhart received a very nice mention. Described by writer/reviewer Silvia Moreno-Garcia as “small and reliable,” Word Horde gets a short summary of upcoming releases this year, including the spring release of “Corpsemouth and Other Autobiographies,” by John Langan, “And At My Back I Always Hear,” a collection of stories by Scott Nicolay, and Orrin Grey’s “How to See Ghosts and Other Figments.”