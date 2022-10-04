Petaluma’s Wicked Slush undergoes magical brand change

Like a pumpkin transformed into a golden coach with the wave of a magic wand, Petaluma’s popular Wicked Slush is undergoing a similarly swift and fantastical reinvention.

Over the weekend, the tiny shop on American Alley closed its doors for the first time since opening three years ago, something they never did even during the early shutdowns of the pandemic. The sign is gone, and in the windows are large posters proclaiming a new name and brand for the frozen dessert purveyor: Once Upon a Slush, set to reopen with a new interior, and new offerings, in mid-October.

“It’s so on-target for us, since the other part of our world is all about storytelling,” explained Juliet Pokorny, who owns the business with her husband Dave Pokorny, host and producer of Petaluma’s monthly West Side Stories story-slam competition, and other storytelling events.

As for the slush shop, originally opened as a franchise agreement with the Healdsburg-based Amy’s Wicked Slush, the brand change will open up new opportunities for the Pokornys to express themselves creatively and serve the specific requests and needs of the Petaluma community.

The name change has already taken place online, where fans can learn about upcoming developments on the Once Upon a Slush Facebook page.

“This will give us an opportunity to be more responsive to our customers,” said Pokorny. “One thing they’ve been asking for is more drink options, like slushies, and now we will be able to offer that, along with the different slushes and soft serve ice cream we’ve been doing all along.”

As Once Upon a Slush, the Pokornys will also return to serving things like hotdogs on lobster rolls, grilled cheese sandwiches and the like, which proved popular locally when introduced in mid-pandemic, but were discontinued when Amy’s Wicked Slush pulled the items from the menu throughout the chain.

“We have a lot of fun ideas that will be available from the moment we reopen,” Pokorny said. “One other request we’ve had is for fresh popped popcorn, so we’ll be doing that too.”

The castle logo for the new brand was designed by Erin Heinz of Petaluma Sign Company, which is handling all the visual aspects of the interior transformation. The closure afforded the Pokorny’s a rare moment of free time, which they took advantage of by leaving town.

“We’re actually on vacation!” Pokorny said in a brief phone call. They plan to return in time for the next West Side Stories show on Oct. 12 at Hotel Petaluma, which will also mark the couple’s 31st wedding anniversary. “We’re so excited to come back and launch this new chapter of the business we’ve been building in Petaluma, and to really play with this new brand in creative and entertaining ways. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”