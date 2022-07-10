Peter Fiekowsky visits Petaluma to talk about ‘Climate Restoration’

Author Peter Fiekowsky’s “Climate Restoration,” a comfortingly non-alarmist exploration of how humans can undo some of the damage they’ve done to the planet Earth, has been a bestseller in Petaluma, and looks likely to repeat that again very soon.

Now Fiekowsky — an acclaimed physicist, engineer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author — is appearing live and in-person at Copperfield’s Books to discuss his book with local readers on Thursday, July 14, 6 p.m., at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St.

Fiekowsky has worked at NASA and the Fairchild/ Schlumberger Artificial Intelligence Lab in Palo Alto. He’s taught at MIT and developed his own machine vision company, Automated Visual Inspection LLC (AVI). He holds 27 patents and is on the board of Solar Capex, a fintech company dedicated to tripling the rate of investment in solar projects.

"Climate Restoration,“ subtitled ”The Only Solution That Will Save the Human Race,“ uses an engaging and approachable style to explore the dire threat posed by climate change. The book covers how various businesses and governments have made lofty commitments, promising to make the shift to renewable energy and reduce their carbon footprints, and also examines why such steps are woefully inadequate to ensure the future health - or even the survival - of the human race? Scientific data show that humans evolved and thrived in a world where atmospheric CO2 levels were below 300 parts per million (ppm). Meeting the goal of net zero emissions will leave us with a dangerous level of about 460 ppm. We need to do much better-to return the world to climate conditions that we know are healthy for humans.

As Fiekowsky explains, this will require removing a trillion tons of excess CO2 from the atmosphere. The good news is that this task, while enormous and technically challenging, is eminently feasible. Scientists and engineers have developed four major technologies for greenhouse gas removal and storage: Ocean iron fertilization; synthetic limestone manufacture; seaweed permaculture; and methane oxidation.

Fiekowsky has been working on the problem of climate restoration for over a decade, helping to build such organizations as The Foundation for Climate Restoration (FCR), Methane Action (MA), Methane Oxidation Corporation (MOC) and the The Stable Planet Alliance. Fiekowsky, who lives in Los Altos, has also been involved with many climate restoration companies.

This is a free event. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A and a book signing. Masks required for in-store events. Copperfieldsbooks.com.