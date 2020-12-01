Pete’s Henny Penny’s Thanksgiving miracle

Before moving too quickly past Thanksgiving, several members of the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook expressed their hearty gratitude to Pete’s Henny Penny for saving their dinner plans. For some, plans fell through, while others found themselves with last-minute guests. Both were scrambling for a solution. Pete’s was one of the only restaurants that was open all day and was offering single to-go, no reservation dinners. To top it all off, the reports back were that the dinners were excellent and the staff was very accommodating.

Unfortunately, one of the guests overheard a server talking about how some customers were not being very nice that day. It is pretty simple. If you can’t be nice to a crew that is working the holiday instead of being home with their family, all so they can offer last-minute Thanksgiving dinners throughout the day, maybe you may want to reconsider your choice to dine out or order to-go food. Although now considered the “new normal,” restaurants are still struggling to balance their business so that they can remain in business. So during the holidays let’s all try to be especially kind and understanding.

Vegan brunch

Due to weather concerns, Ambrosia Indian has moved the Vegan Mezze Champagne Brunch from its frequent Sunday position to this Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be two seatings (11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.), with live music, for $30 per person. Reservations are required. 238-5105

Wine-paired dinner

Street Social (streetsocial.social) continues with the wine-paired dinners, this time offering a seasonal four-course dinner alongside five wines from the Champagne Lelarge-Pugeot winery in France. Special guest, and daughter of the winery, Clemence Lelarge-Pugeot, is the sommelier at the Shuckery and looks forward to introducing Petaluma to her family’s wines, which include both sparkling and still. This is a “dine-in” only dinner, with very limited seating so even at $160 per person (gratuity is included), tickets will sell fast. Street Social is also planning something special for New Year’s Eve, so keep your eyes peeled.

Mole for the holidays

We stopped in recently to Lala’s Jam Bar (lalasjams.com) for some local gift basket ideas and came across several new, locally produced products. The first was a very reasonably priced saucisson sec salami from Zoe’s Meats while the second was house-made mole sauce made in traditional Oaxacan style. And although not edible, Lala’s is now making soups that smell so good that it’s a shame they aren’t edible.

Julbord

Julbord is back at Stockhome although obviously, this year’s affair will be of the take-home variety. A celebration of winter eats, Julbord is a Swedish tradition and one that we have now adopted in our family after we had such a wonderful food experience at last year’s event. A great mix of cold and hot dishes, usually served as a buffet, Stockhome’s sells out quickly each year so they have expanding from one day to five this year, with pick-up between 4 and 7 p.m. on December 13, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The $150 price will serve two people and includes a first course of three types of herring, cooked potatoes, Nordic cheese, boiled egg and rye crisp. Next up are the cold dishes, like dill cured salmon, which is one of our favorite dishes from Stockhome. There will also be smoked salmon, terrine, pate of elk, chicken live mousse, shaved pork and lamb, pickled veggies and Swedish holiday bread. The hot course has mustard-baked Christmas ham, Swedish meatballs, sausages, ginger glazed spare ribs, Jansson’s temptation (an excellent creamy potato and anchovy casserole), cabbage, apple sauce and spicy mustard. Rounding out the meal is Santa’s rice pudding (“find the lucky almond”) and other kitchen sweet treats. Stockhome and Keller Estate are currently in the planning stages of a New Year’s Eve dinner, so it is worth signing up for the email list, if you haven’t already. (stockhomerestaurant.com)

Charcuterie to go

Charcuterie platters are no longer reserved just for restaurant fare. From home chefs to to-go diners are posting tons of photos of what they have put together for family dinners as well as what they are able to order from local restaurants and caterers. One local commercial kitchen and caterer who specializes in these boards is Mazza Catering (mazzacatering.com), who are currently taking pre-orders for the holidays. They are also offering a full Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner.

True Delicious introduced a collection of hand-made Italian biscotti jars a couple of months ago and sold out almost immediately. It seems the medium size jars are back in stock and ready for holiday delivery, along with plenty of treats to fill them, from owner/chef Tony Russo’s six biscottis (including one gluten-free) to his walnut, coconut and pistachio shortbread cookies. True Delicious also offers cookie collections, which are one of the staples to any holiday gift basket we put together. This year, recipients are likely to also receive a colorful handmade cookie jar. (truedelicious.com)

Heat lamps

Although nothing new to outdoor dining, heat lamps are popping up in large quantities now that our restaurants are being forced into offering outdoor dining in order to survive. That said, propane is not cheap, nor are these lamps, whose price has skyrocketed as supplies have dried up. Filling propane tanks is a large added cost to our local restaurants, so be prepared to pay a bit more or to see a heat lamp service charge added to your bill. Tanks costs roughly $25 to fill and usually only last for two or three days, depending on temperatures. I have heard that some restaurants are spending several hundred dollars extra per week to keep their diners warm. This is something to keep in mind when making the decision whether you want to eat out and support our local restaurants.