‘Phallacy’ author explores science, society and penises

In the spring of 2019, when North Bay scientist-author Emily Willingham began contemplating what subject to write about next, the answer was both surprising and obvious. She’d write a book about genitalia, how it appears and how it developed across the animal kingdom.

In particular, she’d tell the story of penises.

“I do have expertise in the development of genitalia, after all. I got a PhD studying gonads and how those arise and become different,” said Willingham, author of “Phallacy: Life Lessons From the Animal Penis,” published by Avery Books.

The joint recipient, with David Robert Grimes, of the 2014 John Maddox Prize for promoting science in the face of skepticism and adversity, Willingham is the author of “The Complete Idiot's Guide to College Biology,” “When Worlds Collide: The Troubled History of Bears and People in Texas,” and “The Informed Parent: A Science-based Resource for Your Child's First Four Years.”

The idea for “Phallacy” occurred during a conversation with her agent about another book she was writing, a book titled “The Tailored Brain: From Ketamine, to Keto, to Companionship, A User's Guide to Feeling Better and Thinking Smarter.”

Recalled Willingham, speaking on the phone from her home in San Rafael, “It suddenly occurred to me, ‘Oh wait a minute! I know a lot about genitalia, a subject a lot of people are really interested in.’ I started wondering if there has ever been a book out there devoted to penises — not necessarily the penises of humans, but of all animals — and strangely enough, there was not one.”

The result is a highly accessible and entertaining work that Pulitzer-winner Deborah Blum called “Both smart and smart-ass, serious and startling,” and about which Dr. Jen Gunter (“The Vagina Bible,” “The Menopause Manifesto”) said, “It shines a light on how we became so penis-centric and the resulting repercussions for science, society and sex.”

Willingham, who will be discussing “Phallacy” in a streaming event to be hosted by Copperfield’s Books on Aug. 11, knew her book would need to do more than just describe the weirdest animal penises on the planet, though the book does do that..

Instead of creating some fully-illustrated “coffee table book” full of such eye-catching imagery, what Willingham had in mind was a work of nonfiction that would take on the scientifically unsupported myth that nature designed penises to be dominant, powerful and — genitally speaking — the biological apex and metaphorical fountain of life.

“I’ve always written at what I call the intersection of society and science,” said Willingham. “And so, for that reason, I wove a lot of social factors into this book about penises of the animal kingdom.“

Given her years of professional research, and of teaching anatomy and biology at the college level before beginning the book, Willingham already knew a lot about vertebrate anatomy, but less so about insects and arachnids.

“I learned a whole lot about that side of things, and it was just fascinating,” she said. “You are never going to learn all of it, there’s just so much — but I loved that part of it.”

The delight and humor with which Willingham writes is obvious, as when she describes the wide range of penile adornment among animals as running from “less frightening than than a cucumber (human) to stabs mate in the chest with it (bedbug).” The italics and parentheses are Willingham’s.

There is a section devoted to the baculum, basically a “penis bone” that appears in many species, including the aforementioned rice rat, the baculum of which includes a trident-like pitchfork at one end. Willingham even includes a note about Komodo dragons, a species she describes as having “not one but two penis bones,” adding, “Yes, dragons have double dick bones. Nothing less is enough for a dragon.”

Willingham’s exhaustive research for the book included reading through countless papers and books, many of which are listed in a massive bibliography at the end of "Phallacy.“ She traveled to the labs of scientists from the Small But Mighty Genitalia Researcher Club (yes, you read that correctly), and to the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, which has a preserved dire wolf, and a prehistoric baculum.

“I needed to speak with a researcher there,” said Willingham, “but I also really wanted to see that penis bone.”

And she made a pilgrimage to the Phallological Museum in Reykjavik, Iceland, which, according to its website, boasts a collection of more than 280 penises and “penile parts.”

"That was not quite the experience I’d anticipated,” said Willingham. “It was actually a little bit depressing to see all those disembodied animal parts. Though less heavy, I suppose, than if you were one of those animals whose penises are on display there.”