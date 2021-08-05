Subscribe

‘Phallacy’ author explores science, society and penises

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 5, 2021, 7:00AM

WHAT: Virtual author talk with Emily Willingham, author of “Phallacy: Life Lessons From the Animal Penis.”

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

WHERE: This is a virtual Zoom-based event, sponsored and presented by Copperfield’s Books. To register for the talk, visit the website at Copperfield’s Books, and sign up under Author Events.

COST: Free.

In the spring of 2019, when North Bay scientist-author Emily Willingham began contemplating what subject to write about next, the answer was both surprising and obvious. She’d write a book about genitalia, how it appears and how it developed across the animal kingdom.

In particular, she’d tell the story of penises.

“I do have expertise in the development of genitalia, after all. I got a PhD studying gonads and how those arise and become different,” said Willingham, author of “Phallacy: Life Lessons From the Animal Penis,” published by Avery Books.

The joint recipient, with David Robert Grimes, of the 2014 John Maddox Prize for promoting science in the face of skepticism and adversity, Willingham is the author of “The Complete Idiot's Guide to College Biology,” “When Worlds Collide: The Troubled History of Bears and People in Texas,” and “The Informed Parent: A Science-based Resource for Your Child's First Four Years.”

The idea for “Phallacy” occurred during a conversation with her agent about another book she was writing, a book titled “The Tailored Brain: From Ketamine, to Keto, to Companionship, A User's Guide to Feeling Better and Thinking Smarter.”

Recalled Willingham, speaking on the phone from her home in San Rafael, “It suddenly occurred to me, ‘Oh wait a minute! I know a lot about genitalia, a subject a lot of people are really interested in.’ I started wondering if there has ever been a book out there devoted to penises — not necessarily the penises of humans, but of all animals — and strangely enough, there was not one.”

The result is a highly accessible and entertaining work that Pulitzer-winner Deborah Blum called “Both smart and smart-ass, serious and startling,” and about which Dr. Jen Gunter (“The Vagina Bible,” “The Menopause Manifesto”) said, “It shines a light on how we became so penis-centric and the resulting repercussions for science, society and sex.”

Willingham, who will be discussing “Phallacy” in a streaming event to be hosted by Copperfield’s Books on Aug. 11, knew her book would need to do more than just describe the weirdest animal penises on the planet, though the book does do that..

Instead of creating some fully-illustrated “coffee table book” full of such eye-catching imagery, what Willingham had in mind was a work of nonfiction that would take on the scientifically unsupported myth that nature designed penises to be dominant, powerful and — genitally speaking — the biological apex and metaphorical fountain of life.

“I’ve always written at what I call the intersection of society and science,” said Willingham. “And so, for that reason, I wove a lot of social factors into this book about penises of the animal kingdom.“

Given her years of professional research, and of teaching anatomy and biology at the college level before beginning the book, Willingham already knew a lot about vertebrate anatomy, but less so about insects and arachnids.

“I learned a whole lot about that side of things, and it was just fascinating,” she said. “You are never going to learn all of it, there’s just so much — but I loved that part of it.”

The delight and humor with which Willingham writes is obvious, as when she describes the wide range of penile adornment among animals as running from “less frightening than than a cucumber (human) to stabs mate in the chest with it (bedbug).” The italics and parentheses are Willingham’s.

There is a section devoted to the baculum, basically a “penis bone” that appears in many species, including the aforementioned rice rat, the baculum of which includes a trident-like pitchfork at one end. Willingham even includes a note about Komodo dragons, a species she describes as having “not one but two penis bones,” adding, “Yes, dragons have double dick bones. Nothing less is enough for a dragon.”

Willingham’s exhaustive research for the book included reading through countless papers and books, many of which are listed in a massive bibliography at the end of "Phallacy.“ She traveled to the labs of scientists from the Small But Mighty Genitalia Researcher Club (yes, you read that correctly), and to the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, which has a preserved dire wolf, and a prehistoric baculum.

“I needed to speak with a researcher there,” said Willingham, “but I also really wanted to see that penis bone.”

And she made a pilgrimage to the Phallological Museum in Reykjavik, Iceland, which, according to its website, boasts a collection of more than 280 penises and “penile parts.”

"That was not quite the experience I’d anticipated,” said Willingham. “It was actually a little bit depressing to see all those disembodied animal parts. Though less heavy, I suppose, than if you were one of those animals whose penises are on display there.”

Part of why the visit to the museum was such a downer for Willingham fits in with her general approach to the topic of penises in general. “To focus on this one body part without the context of the rest of the animal seemed like a whole lot was missing, right? To just look at these disembodied penises, was sort of sad, in a place where I guess I expected it to be more fun.”

With a laugh, she added, “At least the gift shop was fun. The gift shop was hysterical.”

The cultural and biological contextualizing of the penis is a large part of what “Phallacy” is all about. For one thing, in what Willingham jokingly refers to as “a bit of a Trojan Horse situation,” the book’s fifth chapter out of nine — literally at the center of the volume — is entirely devoted to vaginas. But the book as a whole ultimately asks us to examine why we humans place so much cultural value on an organ that, in the full context of nature’s abundant and varied reproductive options, was designed to be a tool — not even a very flashy one — and not some towering symbol of worth, value, masculinity or might.

That context is established in the book’s introduction, where Willingham relates a childhood memory of an adult stranger deliberately exposing himself to her during a pool party, taking obvious pleasure in how his behavior was making her uncomfortable. When she reported the incident to her parents, their alarm was primarily focused on the details of how much she’d seen, and far less on how his threatening behavior might have affected her sense of safety and protection. Toward the end of the book, she reports another story from the news, one with far more tragic results, in which a rapist’s penis — severed in an act of revenge on the part of the victim’s husband — drew far more attention and even sympathy than was directed toward the woman whom the rapist had assaulted.

“It’s so interesting to me how centered a body part becomes in these kinds of situations where someone is being a predator,” Willingham noted. “Of course, reading about that last incident makes me think about my own story when I was 12, which I think about often anyway. Everybody was so focused on that one part of what happened, the penis part. Yet through the whole experience my terror was far more related to his overall behavior and demeanor, and his clear intent to be terrorizing. Those two stories seemed like a good bookend-fit for the book.”

What Willingham hopes people will take away from “Phallacy” is a recognition of the need to give more attention to scientific study and understanding of female genitalia, and also an understanding that penises, in the whole scheme of things, are not really such a big deal, and that perhaps men to need to take that memo to heart.

“As nature amply illustrates,” Willingham said, “and as humans themselves illustrate, the penis does not make a man, and a man is not defined by a penis.”

