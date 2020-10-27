Columnist Oliver Graves doesn’t think pineapple belongs on a pizza

How did the pineapple end up on pizzas?

Let’s think about what we put on pizza: meat toppings, vegetables, starch – all things often found in Italian cooking or even salads and so on. These are toppings with flexibility. You'd easily use them elsewhere in cooking.

But … pineapple?

Pizza got very popular in New York and, somehow, a fruit from Hawaii ended up as a staple for pizza toppings. And not just on so-called Hawaiian Pizzas.

Which, let’s face it, have Canadian bacon on them.

What’s that about?

I am no historian or an expert on pizza, so I'm not going to talk a lot about the origins and spread in popularity of pineapple on pizza. But basically, some guy in the 1960's tried the pineapple thing, and it caught on. Probably had to do with the popularity of canning pineapples. Which meant you always had some on the shelf. When you ran out of fresh bell peppers, you still had a can of pineapple.

Same goes for Cheez Whiz.

If pineapple can be put on pizza, why not ... Cheez Whiz?

It never spoils, either, so when will it catch on as a topping?

Every pizza place anywhere has to have pineapple. I don't like to be told what does or does not go on my pizza. I like to try strange things. I’ve tried marshmallows on pizza. I’ve tried roasted broccoli, and I’ve done nacho cheese with pizza.

I'm too curious, I guess.

Look, I'm no authority on pizza. Some people are like a regular Michelangelo when it comes to pizza and yes I mean the ninja turtle. I may wear red and I may be a baron, but I am no lord over what is or is not a pizza topping.

I basically like pineapple. I like the real fruit as well as gummy bears that have been artificially flavored to taste like pineapple. In reality, I can't even have pizza anymore, since they're typically full of gluten and my body rejects that. I guess the burning question is more about my rejection of pineapple on it?

Frankly I feel for pineapple. I just don't think it belongs on pizza.

Yet, there it is. On pizza.

As someone who doesn't know where he belongs, I can identify. I don't know that I belong on stage telling jokes, yet there I am doing it.

I guess I’m even a little jealous of pineapple, envious of how securely and courageously pineapple has staked out its place in the pizza world, in spite of obviously not belonging. I just see pineapple on pizza and think, this fruit, this sweet yellow tangy thing gets to sit there next to pepperoni or garlic and be called a topping. Not everyone likes it on there, but enough people do. Did it work really hard to get there? Did it struggle to break free from fruit cups and ice cream to finally say, "I'm good enough to be on pizza!" However it did it, it did it, and if pineapple could feel, I’m sure it would feel a little better knowing it has this small slice of life figured out.

What I’m saying is, I kind of wish I was a pineapple.

This, hopefully, is an obvious metaphor, but for those of you now thinking that I literally want to become a pizza topping, don't worry.

You can just get olives.

Very similar in name, they come in black and there's a pit at their center no one wants to have to deal with.

