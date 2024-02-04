It was a gathering of monsters and maidens, robots and raiders, goblins and Ghostbusters and all manner of heroes (super and otherwise), as the 10th annual LumaCon returned Saturday, Feb. 3 to the Petaluma Community Center in Lucchesi Park. The annual celebration of comic art and fantasy fiction drew thousands of attendees, some younger and some older, many costumed as their favorite cartoon or science fiction character. The result was six hours of workshops, role playing, arts and crafts classes, and a chance to meet several dozen talented artists from youthful cartoonists with big dreams to working professionals eager to offer advice and encouragement.

Produced by an alliance of Petaluma librarians ‒ including those serving the high schools and the Petaluma regional library ‒ LumaCon is a real something-for-everybody event. While some were content to browse the offerings of local merchants like Petaluma’s Nostalgia Alley, or the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic

The big draw is the popular Artists Alley, where a young illustrator like Petaluma’s Mary Shynne might be showing, selling and discussing her graphic novels “Sucker” and “Get Over It” just across the aisle from bestselling cartoonists like Maia Kobabe (“Gender Queer”) and Brian FIes (“Mom’s Cancer,” “Fire Story”). The event also featured a CosPlay parade and competition and a outdoor demonstration of LARPing (live action role playing) culminating in a massive skirmish with non-lethal weapons.

Gio Benedetti, who annually oversees a published anthology of local cartoonists titled “For the Love of Comics,” held a session to kick off the production of a third volume, inviting young would-be participants to start thinking of their own contributions for 2024.

A big part of the fun, as always, was the jaw-dropping creativity on display as visitors appeared in hand-made elaborate costumes. Seen here and there throughout the building were dozens of intergalactic adventurers, fluffy animals (with and without sharp teeth) and piratical princesses, all posing for photos, often taking selfies alongside characters from entirely different worlds.

As Sonoma County cartoonist Brian Fies said of the event, which he has attended regularly since the start, “It’s the most supportive and inspiration comic event I’ve ever been to. It’s absolutely my favorite, no question.”