Photos of historic church sought

Petaluma historian Katherine Rinehart is looking for a historic women’s suffrage photograph, as part of her work on an upcoming exhibition, and has turned to the public for help in locating it.

The Petaluma Museum’s long-planned women’s suffrage exhibit - expected to open on Aug. 20, either live or on-line . Rinehart and co-creator Paula Freund hope to include a high-quality image of Petaluma’s first Congregational Church, constructed in 1857 at the northwest corner of Fifth and B Streets.

“This is just one of several Petaluma buildings where suffrage meetings were held,” says Rinehart, adding that she’d like to highlight the building in the exhibit because of its importance during the effort give women the vote. “The church also has significance in that it was here that the California chapter of Woman’s Christian Temperance Union was organized on September 17, 1879,” she says.

According to Rinehart, the original building was relocated and replaced by a new church in 1902.

“The ’old’ church was moved to Second and C Streets and used as a warehouse by G. P. McNear until it was razed in 1940,” she says, citing an article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier from Nov.20, 1940. That church, designed by celebrated architect Brainerd Jones, is now the North Bay Revival Center.

Anyone with access to such an image, who is willing to share it for the exhibition, is asked to contact Katherine Rinehart at katherine@kjrinehart.com.