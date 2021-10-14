Photos: Snapshots from the life of Bill Soberanes ARGUS-COURIER STAFF October 14, 2021, 5:00AM Bill Soberanes in the early 2000s. (ARGUS-COURIER GALLERY) Bill Soberanes sits on the porch of his house on East Washington Street in this 1999 photo. (Photo credit: Leena Hintsanen/Argus-Courier staff) Bill Soberanes’ typewriter, circa in this 1999. (Photo credit: Leena Hintsanen/Argus-Courier staff) A young Bill Soberanes rides a pony in one of the earliest known photos of the columnist-peopleologist. (BILL SOBERANES ARCHIVES) Bill Soberanes, circa 1940s. (Photo courtesy of Margaret Poncia-Hutten) This photo of “William Caulfield Soberanes” was taken for his official Merchant Marine papers during World War II. (COURTESY OF THE SOBERANES ARCHIVE) Bill Soberanes, standing, at top, with some of his fellow Merchant Marine crew members in the mid-1940s. Bill Soberanes with one of the tools of his trade: a camera. He had his photo taken with more than 45,000 people. A portrait of Bill Soberanes in the early 1950s. Soberanes’ column was originally titled “So They Tell Me.” (ARGUS-COURIER ARCHIVES) Bill Soberanes was known to always wear a suit and smoke a pipe. Bill Soberanes hosted a radio program on local station KAFP in the mid-1950s. One of his guests was Pop Pickle, whose skill was imitating bird calls. In this photo, Pickle demonstrates his talent while Bill attempts to fill in with comments. (Photo courtesy of John Sheehy) This photo shows a 35-year-old Bill Soberanes on the phone holding a pen and writing on a desk calendar. The calendar page is turned to Oct. 17, 1956. Soberanes’ birth certificate shows that he was born Oct. 17, 1921, but his family always considered his birthday to be Oct. 19. (Photo courtesy of Margaret Poncia-Hutten) Bill Soberanes, left, photo-bombed the Beatles at their press conference in San Francisco in 1964. Bill Soberanes, left, was photographed with Frank Sinatra and Peter Lawford at Lake Tahoe in the 1960s. Bette Davis looks surprised to see Bill Soberanes, left, in this 1970s encounter, Bill Soberanes with Bob Hope. Bill Soberanes, right, with Richard Nixon and two unidentified men. Bill Soberanes stands in front of the wristwrestling statue in downtown Petaluma that was unveiled in 1988 in this 1999 photo. (Photo credit: Leena Hintsanen/Argus-Courier staff) The first wristwrestling match, in 1954, paired Jack Homel, left, against Oliver Kullberg at Gilardi’s Corner. Bill Soberanes is standing behind Kullberg and tavern owner Mike Gilardi is behind Homel. (Photo credit: Steve Farley/Argus-Courier file photo) Sherri Mundy won the women’s heavyweight title at the 2000 wristwrestling tournament in Petaluma. (Photo credit: Steve Farley/Argus-Courier file photo) Gerri Edwards concentrated on maintaining her grip during the 1998 wristwrestling tournament in Petaluma. (Photo credit: Steve Farley/Argus-Courier file photo) Participants at the annual Harry Houdini séance tried to contact the spirit of Houdini on Halloween night in 1999. Bill Soberanes is seated at the head of the table. (Photo credit: Argus-Courier file photo) Bill Soberanes leads the annual Harry Houdini séance on Oct. 31, 2000. Standing behind him is Maria Warren Tarabbia, who helped Soberanes find spooky locations for the annual event. (Photo credit: Argus-Courier file photo) A portrait of Bill Soberanes in the early 1950s.
