‘Pi Day’ poetry contest on the table again

Pi Day is coming.

That, of course, is March 14 — or 3-14 (math fans will get the joke) — and Petaluma Pie Company is once again preparing for its annual piku contest.

Pie-loving participants can use an online form on the local pie shop’s website to write a haiku about anything ”pi“ related: be it ”pie,“ ”Pi“ or what-have-you.

The format of a haiku, by the way, is three lines, with five syllables, seven syllables, and five syllables.

The theme of this year’s contest is Peace of Pie, with extra points awarded for poems about Peace, pie and or Pi. The deadline to enter is noon on Sunday March 13.

Petaluma Pie Company will announce the winners on Monday, March 14 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and yes, prizes will be awarded.